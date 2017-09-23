HSD Launches Parent Portal

Stay Connected and Informed - Partners in Education...Create Your Account Today!

 

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

There are many reports of wind damage in St. Malo, Grunthal, and the surrounding area after a severe thunderstorm rolled through around 6 p.m. Friday.

Local Meteorologist Scott Kehler says on Friday there was a front that stretched from South Dakota into northern Ontario and a warm and moist air mass was riding on top of the front producing a number of thunderstorms. He notes most of the damage was caused very strong straight-line winds.

"There was no danger of tornadoes happening yesterday because what we had was something called elevated storms and these are storms that are produced by air that is well above the surface. In order to get a tornado you need air rising right from the surface itself so there was no risk of tornadoes."

Kehler says there were no wind speed tests taken in the St. Malo area but based on the damage he has seen, wind gusts could have reached around 100 kilometres per hour.

St. Malo Area Resident Tania Lapalme says she was standing outside putting up a for sale sign for her RV when the wind picked up very quickly. She notes the speed that the storm was moving caught her off guard.

"I noticed that the swing on our porch was looking a little wobbly so I told my mom we should go move it closer to the house and as I was saying that, it flew off into the neighbours yard and I went and got my camera and started getting a little video footage and I noticed that our big tree had fallen down in our yard fell down on my dog fence."

Lapalme says once the storm calmed down they noticed that the neighbours tree had fallen on her garage. She notes at this point they do not know how much it will cost to fix.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.steinbachonline.com/local/significant-wind-damage-in-st-malo-area-after-thunderstorm#sigProIdfc8870cb55

HSD Launches Parent Portal

Stay Connected and Informed - Partners in Education...Create Your Account Today!

 

More Local News

Significant Wind Damage In St. Malo Area After Thunderstorm

There are many reports of wind damage in St. Malo, Grunthal, and the surrounding area after a severe thunderstorm rolled through around 6 p.m. Friday. Local Meteorologist Scott Kehler says on Friday…

Huge Savings Seen In $4.5-Million Tache Municipal Office And Public Works Building

The corner of Highway 1 and Provincial Road 206 is the new home of the rural municipality of Tache office and public works building. Mayor Robert Rivard says combining the two buildings came at a…

Developer Plans Apartments At 209 Stonebridge

Steinbach city council has been asked to rezone a property at 209 Stonebridge Crossing from single-family housing to multi-family housing. The applicants want to remove the house there and build a…
2016 06 ted falk

Falk Moved From Agriculture To Natural Resources Committee

Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk has had yet another change in his committee responsibilities in Ottawa. Falk returned to the nation's capital at the start of the week expecting to be on the…

Severe Thunderstorm Rocks The St. Malo And Grunthal Area

A severe thunderstorm rolled through southeastern Manitoba shortly before 6 Friday evening. Grunthal, St. Malo, and the surrounding area seem to have been hit hardest with reports of driving wind…

Province Asked To Pay Its Fair Share

The Mayor of Steinbach says he is hopeful the provincial government will agree to pay its 40 percent share of the Investing In Canada program. Investing In Canada is the former Building Canada Fund.…

Just Stop, It Could Save A Life

The RCMP advisory committee conducted a stop sign check initiative yesterday at the intersection of Loewen Boulevard and Henry Street in Steinbach. RCMP Staff Sergeant Harold Laninga says this is the…

Steinbach Families Step Up To Billet Pistons Players

With the Steinbach Pistons regular season underway this Friday, many families in the Steinbach area are once again hosting out of town players. Janice Fender is the Billet Coordinator for the…

Spence Announces Plans For Sport Centre In Steinbach

Steinbach is getting a new sport centre. The only question is, what will this new facility look like. That is the word from Les Spence, owner of Fitness Zone. Spence owns 2.7 acres of land to the…

Over $20,000 Raised For ROC Eastman

The Smile Cookie campaign at Tim Horton's and the Fuel Good fundraiser at Ste. Anne Co-op raised over $20,000 for ROC Eastman this week. Ste. Anne Co-op spokesperson Rod Parmer says over 170,000…

Car Crashes Into House in St. Pierre

The residents of a house in St. Pierre got quite a shock early Thursday morning. RCMP report a car crashed into their house at 5:30 a.m. When officers arrived, the driver was nowhere to be found.…

How A Suit Traveled From A Thrift Store In Alberta To The MHV Museum

The suit and House of Commons chair used by a former Member of Parliament from Steinbach are now displayed in the Mennonite Heritage Village Museum. Jake Epp says there was an opportunity to buy the…

Frustrating Start For Swimming Registrations

Call it the perfect storm at the Steinbach Aquatic Centre. Wednesday was opening day for online fall swimming lesson registration. But Aquatic Centre Manager Jane Hansen says a series of unfortunate…

Windstorm Results In Numerous Insurance Claims

An insurance agency in Steinbach reports it has received more claims than expected from the windstorm that struck Tuesday night. Wind speeds peaked at 104 kilometres per hour in Steinbach at the…

Vita Opens Fitness Park

A ribbon cutting was held in Vita earlier this month to officially open a new fitness park. The project was made possible by a $25,000 grant received from New Horizons for Seniors Program. Residents…

Bethesda Primary Care Centre Now Open

The Bethesda Primary Care Centre held its grand opening ceremony this morning. Garth Reimer is the chair of the Bethesda Foundation. Reimer says this facility started as a dream in 2011 and he's…

Two Vehicle Collision At Highway 12 And Park Road

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 12 and Park Road in Steinbach at 8:30 this morning. RCMP Community Constable Dennis Redikop explains. " A Chevy…

Ice Compressor Fried After Hydro Metre Ripped Off Mitchell Arena

RCMP are looking for the culprit(s) responsible for ripping the hydro metre off the Mitchell Arena, which is believed to have caused extensive damage to the ice compressor. They believe the incident…

Steinbach Preparing For Largest-Ever Capital Project

Steinbach city council has given final approval to a bylaw to borrow up to $5.4 million to develop a second water supply system for the city. Council approved the borrowing this week in anticipation…

Some Customers Still Without Hydro After Tuesday Night Storm

There are still Manitoba Hydro customers who have not had their electricity restored since the big wind storm that blew through southeastern Manitoba Tuesday night. Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

More Local News

51 Residents Oppose Rezoning Bylaw At Niverville Public Hearing

Providence Student Impacted By Earthquake In Mexico

City Crews Commence Cleanup

Burnt Toast At Stonybrook Middle School

Hydro Brings In Help To Deal With Massive Outages - 2PM Update

Bike Thieves Swap Rides In Steinbach

Upgrading Superstore Parking Lot

Steinbach Firefighters Kept Hopping Tuesday Night

Twenty Dollar Bills Stolen Near Ste.Anne

Thieves Break Into MTS Compound

Thunderstorm Rips Through The Southeast-Wind Speed 104 KPH

Strong Winds Roll Through Hanover

Stepped Up RCMP Visibility In Steinbach Having Desired Effect

Tuesday Night's Storm Through Your Eyes

Emergency Teams Pull Off Mock Disaster In Steinbach

Hanover Considers Restricting Shipping Containers

Niverville Writer Publishes First Book

Some Steinbach Customers Still Without Hydro

Early Soybean Yields Half Of Last Year's Levels

Niverville & Ritchot Mayors Careful In Responding To Income Statistics

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
1-Month Evening Intensive: Introduction to Marketplace Ministry

21 September 2017 7:00 pm - 19 October 2017 9:00 pm

Steinbach Bible College, Steinbach





Hoffnung Fuer Alle Church Worship Service

24 September 2017 9:30 am - 11:00 am

TBA





Friedensfeld Fall Dinner - All-You-Can-Eat Perogies and more...

24 September 2017 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Friedensfeld Community Centre





"Knit-Wits" Fiber Craft Club

25 September 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Jake Epp Library, Steinbach





Login