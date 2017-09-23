Significant Wind Damage In St. Malo Area After Thunderstorm

There are many reports of wind damage in St. Malo, Grunthal, and the surrounding area after a severe thunderstorm rolled through around 6 p.m. Friday.

Local Meteorologist Scott Kehler says on Friday there was a front that stretched from South Dakota into northern Ontario and a warm and moist air mass was riding on top of the front producing a number of thunderstorms. He notes most of the damage was caused very strong straight-line winds.

"There was no danger of tornadoes happening yesterday because what we had was something called elevated storms and these are storms that are produced by air that is well above the surface. In order to get a tornado you need air rising right from the surface itself so there was no risk of tornadoes."

Kehler says there were no wind speed tests taken in the St. Malo area but based on the damage he has seen, wind gusts could have reached around 100 kilometres per hour.

St. Malo Area Resident Tania Lapalme says she was standing outside putting up a for sale sign for her RV when the wind picked up very quickly. She notes the speed that the storm was moving caught her off guard.

"I noticed that the swing on our porch was looking a little wobbly so I told my mom we should go move it closer to the house and as I was saying that, it flew off into the neighbours yard and I went and got my camera and started getting a little video footage and I noticed that our big tree had fallen down in our yard fell down on my dog fence."

Lapalme says once the storm calmed down they noticed that the neighbours tree had fallen on her garage. She notes at this point they do not know how much it will cost to fix.