Trail Funding Announced For La Broquerie

The community of La Broquerie is receiving funding to enhance its network of trails.



Five transportation projects were announced for Manitoba today as part of the province's Small Communities Transportation Fund, which is supported federally using a portion of Manitoba's annual federal Gas Tax Fund allocation.



The $19,500 will enable La Broquerie to add three trails to its active transportation network.

"Strategic investments in Manitoba's transportation infrastructure support economic development, revitalization, and growth in our smaller communities," says Jeff Wharton, Minister of Municipal Relations. "Funding for the five projects announced today will improve transit accessibility and quality of life for residents in our rural municipalities."

The Small Communities Transportation Fund is an application-based funding program that supports small, rural Manitoba communities' investments in eligible transit, handi-transit or active transportation projects.

The government of Canada will invest more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.