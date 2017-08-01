Sidewalk And Road Renewal Underway In Niverville

The Town of Niverville is going through some road and sidewalk upgrades this summer.

Operations Manager Ryan Dyck says with the amount of growth Niverville has been experiencing over the last few years, summer is typically quite busy with construction. He notes they are currently doing road reconstruction on 6th Avenue South.

"We are in the process of road reconstruction in 6th Avenue South where we are digging out the base and laying a new foundation for 6th Avenue South as well as 6th Avenue North going to our commercial development. Currently, 6th Avenue South is closed, we are redirecting traffic, it shouldn't cause an inconvenience as all other paths into the development are paved."

Dyck says 6th Avenue South should be complete in the next three weeks while work on 6th Avenue North should wrap up in the next four to five weeks. He notes work is also being done on the Main Street sidewalk to replace the old uni-stone bricks with concrete paving.

"There is obviously some coordination with local businesses as far as access while the paving is happening in front of their businesses and we are working closely with the business owners in trying to coordinate the best possible time for them to not have access to those buildings while we are paving."

Dyck notes the Main Street sidewalk renewal work should be complete in two weeks. He adds the town is also doing the base work on the path that goes to the Highlands Park and it will be paved by the developer later on this summer.