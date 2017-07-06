Show Me The Money

Steinbach city council this week decided not to extend the deadline by when government funding needed to be in place for a Performing Arts Centre.

But, getting to this point has come at a cost. The city's financial records show approximately $250,000 has been spent since 2013 on studies and consulting work in connection with conceptual planning for recreation facilities and the Performing Arts Centre project.



Meanwhile, the city has a recreation reserve which has been in place for some time and which has accumulated funds since 2012 from an annual recreation levy. City records show that since 2012, approximately $4.3 million has been raised from this levy.



During this same period, projects have also been funded in part from this reserve. That includes about $3.3 million towards construction of the curling rink and plaza project. An additional approximately $500,000 has been taken out for other recreation projects. Today there is less than $1 million in this account.

