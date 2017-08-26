Sharing Roads With Farmers

School Offices Now Open

Accepting new student registrations for the 2017-18 school year. Learn More...

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

With harvest now in full swing, motorists can expect to see an increase in farm vehicles and equipment moving down our roadways.

Glen Blahey is Agricultural Health And Safety Specialist with the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association. He says the general public needs to be aware that much of the equipment moving down roads and highways will be travelling at a much slower speed than other vehicles. Motorists should also recognize that this equipment is much larger and far less maneuverable than a car or minivan. And finally, he says farm equipment could be on the roads at all hours of the night.

As for farmers, Blahey says if their equipment is large, it is important that if possible to be accompanied by a pilot vehicle. He notes statistics show a significant number of collisions involving farm equipment and motor vehicles happens when the farmer is attempting a left turn.

"The operators of the equipment can not always see the vehicle behind them," he explains. "And the vehicles behind them don't always recognize that that piece of farm equipment is making a left-hand turn."

Blahey says this is why it is helpful to use the assistance of a pilot vehicle in order to guide the general motoring public. But he says it is also important for farmers to keep in mind that sometimes motorists travelling behind are impatient and anxious to get by them.

"Please be patient, that's really the main thing," stresses local farmer Korey Peters. "We try to avoid the highways where possible and go around gravel roads and unhitch the headers and make sure we get there as safe as we can and have as many flashing lights and yield signs and everything."

According to Blahey, it is incumbent for a producer to make sure their equipment has appropriate markings, warning lights and reflectors and that they are operational. Further to that, farm equipment should be appropriately positioned on a road, not straddling the centre line.

He also reminds motorists that farm machinery has a right to the roadway. And because this equipment probably isn't moving at highway speed, it is the responsibility of motorists to adjust their speeds accordingly.

Blahey says in an ideal world, farmers would not transport their equipment down roads after sunset. Having said that, he says the time of day when most collisions happen involving farm equipment is the period from 3 pm to 6 pm. This is followed by 6 pm and 9 pm and then 9 am and noon.

Not only is it important for farmers to use extra caution while on roads, but Blahey says they also need to maintain their own bodies. That means getting rest, keeping hydrated and staying nourished.

School Offices Now Open

Accepting new student registrations for the 2017-18 school year. Learn More...

More Local News

Movie Crew Looking For 200 Extras In Steinbach

A film crew will be in Steinbach on Monday to shoot scenes for an upcoming movie called How It Ends. How It Ends is a Netflix feature film starring a few popular actors such as Forest Whitaker, Theo…

Steinbach Firefighters Host Californians

Three Firefighters For Christ members from California have been in Steinbach this week. Kallen Hiebert is the president of Firefighters For Christ Manitoba. Hiebert says it was a full week of…

Sharing Roads With Farmers

With harvest now in full swing, motorists can expect to see an increase in farm vehicles and equipment moving down our roadways. Glen Blahey is Agricultural Health And Safety Specialist with the…

Not Your Typical Park

The Mayor of Steinbach says the city has received very positive feedback concerning the Hampton Village Park. The park is located near Clearspring Middle School, off Wyndham Estate Drive. It is an…

Mitchell Homebuilder Denied Rezoning Request

Council for the Rural Municipality of Hanover has denied a request by a homebuilder to rezone a portion of Peters Lane in Mitchell. Hanover Administration informed Councillors Wednesday that Boyd…

Stolen Sport Quads Show Up In Steinbach

Steinbach RCMP are seeking tips on a pair of all terrain vehicles located Tuesday in Steinbach. The sport quads were found in the Hampton Village Park behind Wyndham Estates Drive. One was reported…

QuickCare Clinic Opens Today At Bethesda Primary Care Centre

The QuickCare Clinic and Community Health Services office will open at 9:00 a.m. Friday in the new Bethesda Primary Care Centre at 381 Stonebridge Crossing in Steinbach. They have spent the past two…

New Elevator Announced For SRSS

The construction of a new elevator has been announced for the Steinbach Regional Secondary School. Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen announced funding for the project Thursday afternoon and Goertzen says…

Moving Week For Two Medical Clinics In Steinbach

This is a big week for two medical facilities in Steinbach. The QuickCare Clinic and the Steinbach Family Medical Centre are moving to the new Bethesda Primary Care Centre at 381 Stonebridge…

Practice Fire Safety This Harvest

The Fire Chief for Hanover says with the very dry summer, the fire danger this harvest season is quite high. In fact, Paul Wiebe says the number of grass and brush fires this summer seems above…

Suspect Sought For Fraud Incidents

$3,200 dollars worth of items were stolen from the Staples store in Steinbach last week Friday. RCMP says the Staples store received a call from a male identifying himself as an employee of Steinbach…

Sprague Drops To 0 Degrees Early Thursday Morning

The community of Sprague hit a low of 0 degrees between 7 and 8 Thursday morning. Environment Canada Meteorologist Natalie Hasell says though it was a very cool night in southeastern Manitoba, it was…

Alcohol Suspected In Grunthal Rollover

RCMP say alcohol is suspected in a single vehicle crash Thursday night just north of Grunthal. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says the Grunthal Fire Department was called out to a location on…

Campers Get A Taste Of Vocational Trades

A vocational camp for students going into Grade 6 is happening this week at Steinbach Regional Secondary School. 555 Careers Summer Camp spokesperson Darcy Steiner says there are 67 campers this year…

Drought Leading To Early Silage Corn Harvest

Marc Hutlet Seeds held a last minute crop tour and meeting with Grunthal area farmers Wednesday morning to discuss silage corn and the drought issues they have been experiencing this year. Marcus…

Meals On Wheels Serves Around 5,000 Meals Every Year

Meals on Wheels put on by Serving Seniors Incorporated provides approximately 5,000 meals to local seniors every year. That according to Carrie Bilawchuk the Community Resource Coordinator for…

Fiery Ride

Flames could be seen shooting out of a Penner International semi Wednesday over the lunch hour in Steinbach. The truck was headed south along Highway 12 before turning down the service road in front…

Loewen Boulevard Reopened

Loewen Boulevard in Steinbach has reopened. The road closed between Old Tom Road and Hirschfeld Road on Monday as work commenced to replace the bridge decking. Read More:Part Of Loewen Boulevard…

House Fire Started From Burning Candle

A burning candle left unattended is what caused a house fire southwest of Kleefeld Tuesday afternoon. John Schroeder is District Fire Chief for Kleefeld. Schroeder explains a homeowner living along…

Teachers Return To Work

Many teachers were back in their classrooms this past week to begin preparing for the new school year that begins September 6th. Jenn Thompson of Mitchell Elementary School says she went back to work…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login