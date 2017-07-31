Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Parts Of Southeast

A severe thunderstorm watch issued Monday morning for the Southeast has been upgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning for a few RM's, including the City of Steinbach.

Environment Canada says the severe thunderstorm is capable of very strong wind gusts up to 90km/hr, ping pong size hail, and heavy rain. Golf ball sized hail was reported near Brokenhead. Heavy downpours causing flash floods are also possible.

These thunderstorms are tracking southeasterly and will move into western Ontario and North Dakota later this evening.

When thunder roars, go indoors. Environment Canada encourages everyone to seek shelter during thunderstorms to ensure the safety of each individual. They add it's also important to watch for updated weather statements.