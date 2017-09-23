Severe Thunderstorm Rocks The St. Malo And Grunthal Area

The RCMP advisory committee conducted a stop sign check initiative yesterday at the intersection of Loewen Boulevard and Henry Street in Steinbach. RCMP Staff Sergeant Harold Laninga says this is the…
Steinbach is getting a new sport centre. The only question is, what will this new facility look like. That is the word from Les Spence, owner of Fitness Zone. Spence owns 2.7 acres of land to the…
The Smile Cookie campaign at Tim Horton's and the Fuel Good fundraiser at Ste. Anne Co-op raised over $20,000 for ROC Eastman this week. Ste. Anne Co-op spokesperson Rod Parmer says over 170,000…
The residents of a house in St. Pierre got quite a shock early Thursday morning. RCMP report a car crashed into their house at 5:30 a.m. When officers arrived, the driver was nowhere to be found.…
The suit and House of Commons chair used by a former Member of Parliament from Steinbach are now displayed in the Mennonite Heritage Village Museum. Jake Epp says there was an opportunity to buy the…
Call it the perfect storm at the Steinbach Aquatic Centre. Wednesday was opening day for online fall swimming lesson registration. But Aquatic Centre Manager Jane Hansen says a series of unfortunate…
An insurance agency in Steinbach reports it has received more claims than expected from the windstorm that struck Tuesday night. Wind speeds peaked at 104 kilometres per hour in Steinbach at the…
A ribbon cutting was held in Vita earlier this month to officially open a new fitness park. The project was made possible by a $25,000 grant received from New Horizons for Seniors Program. Residents…
The Bethesda Primary Care Centre held its grand opening ceremony this morning. Garth Reimer is the chair of the Bethesda Foundation. Reimer says this facility started as a dream in 2011 and he's…
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 12 and Park Road in Steinbach at 8:30 this morning. RCMP Community Constable Dennis Redikop explains. " A Chevy…
RCMP are looking for the culprit(s) responsible for ripping the hydro metre off the Mitchell Arena, which is believed to have caused extensive damage to the ice compressor. They believe the incident…
Steinbach city council has given final approval to a bylaw to borrow up to $5.4 million to develop a second water supply system for the city. Council approved the borrowing this week in anticipation…
There are still Manitoba Hydro customers who have not had their electricity restored since the big wind storm that blew through southeastern Manitoba Tuesday night. Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce…
51 people attended a public hearing at a Niverville town Council meeting Tuesday evening to voice opposition to a proposed rezoning bylaw. The bylaw, which was requested by the developer of Fifth…
A student at Providence University College says he has friends and family back home in Mexico who were impacted by the 7.1 magnitude earthquake. The powerful earthquake rocked central Mexico just…