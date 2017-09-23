Severe Thunderstorm Rocks The St. Malo And Grunthal Area

Just Stop, It Could Save A Life The RCMP advisory committee conducted a stop sign check initiative yesterday at the intersection of Loewen Boulevard and Henry Street in Steinbach. RCMP Staff Sergeant Harold Laninga says this is the…

Spence Announces Plans For Sport Centre In Steinbach Steinbach is getting a new sport centre. The only question is, what will this new facility look like. That is the word from Les Spence, owner of Fitness Zone. Spence owns 2.7 acres of land to the…

Over $20,000 Raised For ROC Eastman The Smile Cookie campaign at Tim Horton's and the Fuel Good fundraiser at Ste. Anne Co-op raised over $20,000 for ROC Eastman this week. Ste. Anne Co-op spokesperson Rod Parmer says over 170,000…

Car Crashes Into House in St. Pierre The residents of a house in St. Pierre got quite a shock early Thursday morning. RCMP report a car crashed into their house at 5:30 a.m. When officers arrived, the driver was nowhere to be found.…

How A Suit Traveled From A Thrift Store In Alberta To The MHV Museum The suit and House of Commons chair used by a former Member of Parliament from Steinbach are now displayed in the Mennonite Heritage Village Museum. Jake Epp says there was an opportunity to buy the…

Frustrating Start For Swimming Registrations Call it the perfect storm at the Steinbach Aquatic Centre. Wednesday was opening day for online fall swimming lesson registration. But Aquatic Centre Manager Jane Hansen says a series of unfortunate…

Windstorm Results In Numerous Insurance Claims An insurance agency in Steinbach reports it has received more claims than expected from the windstorm that struck Tuesday night. Wind speeds peaked at 104 kilometres per hour in Steinbach at the…

Vita Opens Fitness Park A ribbon cutting was held in Vita earlier this month to officially open a new fitness park. The project was made possible by a $25,000 grant received from New Horizons for Seniors Program. Residents…

Bethesda Primary Care Centre Now Open The Bethesda Primary Care Centre held its grand opening ceremony this morning. Garth Reimer is the chair of the Bethesda Foundation. Reimer says this facility started as a dream in 2011 and he's…

Two Vehicle Collision At Highway 12 And Park Road Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 12 and Park Road in Steinbach at 8:30 this morning. RCMP Community Constable Dennis Redikop explains. " A Chevy…

Ice Compressor Fried After Hydro Metre Ripped Off Mitchell Arena RCMP are looking for the culprit(s) responsible for ripping the hydro metre off the Mitchell Arena, which is believed to have caused extensive damage to the ice compressor. They believe the incident…

Steinbach Preparing For Largest-Ever Capital Project Steinbach city council has given final approval to a bylaw to borrow up to $5.4 million to develop a second water supply system for the city. Council approved the borrowing this week in anticipation…

Some Customers Still Without Hydro After Tuesday Night Storm There are still Manitoba Hydro customers who have not had their electricity restored since the big wind storm that blew through southeastern Manitoba Tuesday night. Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce…

51 Residents Oppose Rezoning Bylaw At Niverville Public Hearing 51 people attended a public hearing at a Niverville town Council meeting Tuesday evening to voice opposition to a proposed rezoning bylaw. The bylaw, which was requested by the developer of Fifth…