Several Suites Evacuated At Woodhaven Manor Sunday Night

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

Some suites were briefly evacuated Sunday night at Woodhaven Manor, a 55-plus highrise housing complex in Steinbach.

Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Mike Penner says they got the alarm at 7:45 p.m. He explains what caused the commotion.

"We had a motor burn out in one of the mechanical rooms causing some smoke. Some went into the ventilation (system) causing some smoke in one of the suites. We have evacuated the northeast wing of the building, main floor. There's a slight haze of smoke."

Penner says between 15 and 20 people were asked to leave their suites as a precaution. They were allowed to return a short time later.

