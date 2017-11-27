Some Manitoba Ambulances Now Being Geo-Posted A new term has surfaced in the area of ambulance services in Manitoba. That term is 'geo-posting'. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen explains what this means. "If you go to our 911 centre in Brandon,…

Pedestrian Transported To Hospital After Hit By Van A pedestrian in a scooter was crossing Main Street at Lumber Avenue in Steinbach and was hit by a van traveling east on Main Street shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. Steinbach Fire assistant deputy fire…

More Info On Saturday Collision RCMP have released a little more information about a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a country intersection near Quarry Oaks Golf Course. Police say a woman, driving a small sport utility…

Two Big Milestones Celebrated In St Pierre This Weekend Two big milestones were celebrated this past weekend in the Village of St Pierre. This year marked the 140th anniversary of the Catholic Parish and 70 years of St Pierre being an incorporated…

Positive Start To Operation Red Nose With the help of 42 volunteers, a spokesperson for Operation Red Nose says they were able to give 31 safe rides home during their first weekend of the season. Mariette Kirouac says they were able to…

Serious Injuries In Semi Collision RCMP report there was a serious collision Sunday evening on the Trans Canada Highway about 10 kilometres east of Richer. A semi collided with a farm tractor. Two people in the tractor sustained…

Driver Caught With Twice The Legal Alcohol Limit In His Bloodstream A driver was picked up in Steinbach over the weekend with twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system. RCMP report they stopped a vehicle at 2:19 a.m. and tested the driver. As a result, a…

Popular Cookbook Had Interesting Origins In Steinbach Steinbach city councillor Jac Siemens has shared a story about the unique history of a cookbook called the Mennonite Treasury of Recipes which was launched in Steinbach in 1961. It was Siemens' turn…

Goertzen Expects Spirited Discussions At AMM Meeting Mayors, Reeves and councillors from across Manitoba are gathered in Brandon for the annual convention of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities which continues through to Wednesday. 900 municipal…

One Transported By STARS Following Two Vehicle Crash One woman was transported to the hospital by STARS Air Ambulance following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Road 38E and 37N East of Steinbach near the Quarry Oaks Golf Course. The 911…

Southeast Mystery Mineral Potentially Gold A prospector and president of the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association says southeastern Manitoba is an unexplored territory with huge metal potential. Ken Klyne says underneath the…

Busy Weekend At T.G. Smith Centre This weekend 20 to 30 teams from all over Manitoba are at the T.G. Smith Centre in Steinbach for the Atom Classic hockey tournament. With all the extra traffic downtown, parking could be a bit…

Jolly Old St Nick Made His Way To Steinbach This Weekend Santa Claus made it to town and he has a candy cane with your name on it. Santa made his first appearance at the Clearspring Mall in Steinbach on Saturday. He says he's heard many gift requests…

Costly Repairs For Kleefeld Lagoon The Reeve of Hanover says an engineering error a decade ago is now costing them tens of thousands of dollars. Reeve Stan Toews explains it was about ten years ago when the Kleefeld lagoon was…