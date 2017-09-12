Serious Injuries In ATV Crash

City Council Elated By PCH Announcement Steinbach Mayor Chris Goertzen says city council is very pleased that its priority for more senior's housing is being realized. He says the announcement Friday of a major expansion at Rest Haven…

Niverville Producer Happy With Harvest So Far A farmer at Niverville says they are in a break between having finished the harvest of wheat and canola and waiting for the soybeans and corn to be ready. Ken Krahn says he is thankful for an above…

Hay Field Up In Flames Near Pansy The Deputy District Fire Chief for Grunthal says the wind Monday afternoon created challenging conditions as they battled a field fire north of Pansy. The Grunthal Fire Department was called out…

Young Steer Rider Suffers Mild Concussion After Being Stomped On A young bull rider from Brandon who was stomped on yesterday at the Heartland Rodeo Finals in Grunthal has no major injuries. Rod Gladue, President of the Heartland Rodeo Association says Cole…

Tense Moments For La Broquerie Fire Department Sunday The La Broquerie Fire Department had its hands full Sunday with a grass fire. Chief Alain Nadeau says they got the call just after 1:30 p.m. for a grass fire along Provincial Road 302, two-and-a-half…

"I Would Rather Go Through Five Hundred Snow Storms Than A Hurricane" A former resident of Steinbach is safe and sound after Hurricane Irma ripped through her neighbourhood over the weekend. Michelle Unger Koop has been in Florida since 2002. Today, she lives in…

Driver From Grunthal Receives Licence Suspension A male driver had his driver's licence suspended in Steinbach early Saturday. RCMP report they stopped a vehicle on Highway #12 just before 2:30 a.m. As a result of a test, a 28 year-old male from…

Hot, Dry Summer Pushes Up Water Demand In Steinbach The hot, dry weather this summer has placed heavy demands on the water system in Steinbach. Mike Heppner, head of the Water Works department, says there were some days last month when water use hit…

Highway 1 Construction Winds Down It was another summer of reduced speeds for those heading to cottage country down the Trans Canada Highway. Brett Wareham, Director of Regional Operations with Manitoba Infrastructure says they had a…

Multiple Shots Fired In Beausejour-Birds Hill-Garson Area RCMP from Beausejour and Oakbank are investigating multiple incidents of shots being fired early Saturday morning. The first incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. in the East Beach parking lot at Birds Hill…

STARS Called To Rodeo In Grunthal Stars air ambulance was called out to Grunthal late Sunday afternoon to the Heartland Rodeo Finals at the Hanover Ag Exhibition Park. Stars spokesperson Fatima Khawaja explains. " Stars was…

Camp Moose Lake Sold Mennonite Church Manitoba has sold Camp Moose Lake which is located near Sprague. Executive Director Ken Warkentin says it is a decision that was decades in the making. "During the 60's and 70's,…

Steinbach Airport Hosts Open House The Steinbach Airport was open to the public on Saturday with a large variety of airplanes on display. Paullette Klassen is the President of the Steinbach Flying Club. She says this is the fourth…

Early Start To Canada Geese Migration A spokesperson for Oak Hammock Marsh says the migration of Canada geese has had an early start here in Southern Manitoba. Jacques Bourgeois Promotions and Marketing Coordinator at Oak Hammock Marsh…