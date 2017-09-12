Serious Injuries In ATV Crash

HSD Launches Parent Portal

Two men from Alberta were seriously injured after their side by side ATV rolled Saturday south of Ile des Chenes.

RCMP LogoSt.Pierre RCMP responded to the call at approximately 7:45 pm. Investigators believe the machine was northbound in a ditch beside the old Highway 59 when it rolled, ejecting both occupants from the vehicle.

A 53-year-old from Hughenden and a 36-year-old from Calgary were transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol and speed are believed to be factors. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet and it is unknown whether seatbelts were being used.

The matter remains under investigation.

