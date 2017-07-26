Semi Rolls On Highway 75

Millions Announced In Road Upgrades The provincial government has announced an investment of $12 million for municipal roads. There are 188 projects approved in 99 municipalities. The Municipal Road Improvement Program was developed in…

Car Hits Bear The La Broquerie Fire Department got an unusual call early Tuesday morning. Captain Darren Dundas explains what happened on Provincial Road 210, two miles southeast of La Broquerie. "We were called…

Stormy Morning Intense thunderstorms moved through southeastern Manitoba Tuesday morning. While there was potential for severe weather, Steinbach received rain but not a lot of wind. About 10 millimetres or…

McKenzie Avenue West Of Giesbrecht Street Closed This Week McKenzie Avenue west of Giesbrecht Street will be closed this week. City of Steinbach engineer Phil Kalyta says crews are completing a sewer project for the new Lexington Village development and…

Hospital Fountain Receives A Little TLC The foundation at Bethesda Regional Health Centre had annual cleaning on Monday. Bill Linden is the grounds keeper at the hospital and says the fountain requires cleaning each summer after one of the…

Flooded Railway Causes Major Inconveniences Due to major spring flooding in northern Manitoba, the railway to Churchill has been closed and has made transportation of staff, goods, and groceries a challenge for Churchill Wild. Based out of…

Non-Life Threatening Injuries In Semi And Pickup Truck Collision - UPDATE 3PM Highway 12 was closed in both directions around Road 28 N until noon on Monday. RCMP say the driver of the pickup truck is a 44-year-old male from Winnipeg while the driver of the semi truck carrying…

STARS Called For Lawn Mower Burns STARS has released a few details concerning an incident Friday from the Steinbach area. At 7:32 pm, STARS was requested to respond to the Steinbach airport to receive a patient who sustained burn…

Man Arrested In McDonald's Parking Lot Steinbach RCMP arrested a motorist in the McDonald's parking lot over the weekend. Police say a 29-year-old man from the RM of St.Andrews was caught with a blood alcohol level above 80 milligrams.…

Thousands Take In Sights And Sounds Of Manitoba Stampede The 54th running of the Manitoba Stampede and Exhibition in Morris wrapped up Sunday. Established in 1963, the Stampede had a goal to be the largest rodeo east of Calgary. Total numbers have not been…

Police Looking For Owner Of This Truck Steinbach RCMP have put out a request for information regarding a blue Ford pickup truck. The truck has a red and white strip on the passenger side mirror. Police wish to speak to the owner. No…

RCMP Nab Disqualified Driver Steinbach RCMP report a man from Lowe Farm faces a number of charges following a weekend incident. According to RCMP, the man faces charges of refusing an approved screening device and for driving…

Caddy Boat Launch Temporarily Closed Cottagers along Caddy Lake will want to take note that the boat launch will be temporarily closed on weekdays for the next two weeks. That is because the Amphibex will be removing floating bog pieces…

Several Suites Evacuated At Woodhaven Manor Sunday Night Some suites were briefly evacuated Sunday night at Woodhaven Manor, a 55-plus highrise housing complex in Steinbach. Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Mike Penner says they got the alarm at 7:45 p.m. He…