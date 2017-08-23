Semi Catches Fire In Steinbach

School Offices Now Open

Details
Category: Local News

Flames could be seen shooting out of a Penner International semi Wednesday over the lunch hour in Steinbach.

The truck was headed south along Highway 12 before turning down the service road in front of the trucking company. A cloud of smoke followed in its wake.

Steinbach Fire was called to the scene but Chief Kel Toews says the fire was out before crews arrived.

It appears there were no injuries.

2016 11 rcmp car

RCMP Report Vandalism And Mischief Over The Weekend

Steinbach RCMP report extensive vandalism was done early Saturday morning at the Gauthier Soils Gravel pits north of Richer, east of Provincial Road 302. A number of machines were heavily damaged by…
RCMP Logo

Two Year Old Dies In Pinawa

A two-year-old girl was killed following an incident Thursday in Pinawa. Lac du Bonnet RCMP were called out at approximately 10:40 am to a serious incident at Wilderness Edge Retreat and Conference…

Family Travels 1,600kms To Witness Total Solar Eclipse

A local skywatcher and his family have made their way to eastern Oregon in order to watch the solar eclipse in totality Monday. Ken McAllister says there is a band in the United States stretching…

Summer Holidays Winding Down, School Calendar Coming Out

Summer of 2017 is passing by quickly as students will return to classes in just over two weeks. The Hanover School Division calendar will be coming out later this week. Assistant Superintendent Chris…

