Section Of Ellice Closed Due To Sewer Line Repairs

The City of Steinbach is repairing three small sections of sewer line on Ellice Avenue starting this morning.

After televising the lines last fall, a few weak areas were spotted in the line and are now being repaired. The section of Ellice between Cloverdale Street and Giesbrecht Street will be closed today and most of tomorrow due to the large holes that are being dug up in the street.

Hanover School Division buses have now temporarily changed their route until Ellice Avenue is reopened. The temporary pickup and drop location for that neighborhood is now the corner of Ellice and Giesbrecht.