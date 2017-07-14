Second Theft For Marchand Grocery Store In One Month's Time

Steinbach RCMP responded to a break, enter, and theft at the Marchand Grocery Store on Monday at 3:30 a.m.

RCMP say the suspects gained entry through the front door and, once inside, they targeted drawers were cigarettes were stored. RCMP note no other items of value were removed.

The Marchand Grocery Store had a similar break in on Tuesday, June 13. RCMP say it appears the same individuals are responsible for this incident.

The suspects drove away in a late model, white Ford pickup.

If you have any information in regards to the above you are asked to contact the Steinbach RCMP Detachment at (204) 326-4452 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to Crimes (274637).