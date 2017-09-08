Sears in Steinbach is closing. Owner Don Neufeld says it was a very difficult decision. They will liquidate their stock over the next month before shutting the doors. Neufeld says there were several factors behind the decision including the growing trend of online shopping which cut into catalogue sales.

"The catalogue situation and the loss of revenue of approximately $2,500 a month has been an issue. The other thing is people purchasing in Winnipeg, still buying from Sears at the same price, and having the items dropped off here for pickup has cost us on the revenue side. And, the uncertainty about the future of Sears is definitely a big issue."

Neufeld says, as a life long businessman in Steinbach, this is something he never expected he would have to do.

"It's been a very, very difficult decision. It is somewhat emotional and a financial burden also. It is the last thing I would want to do. It is totally unexpected. We always thought that we had a very nice community store and that we had the backing of Sears and that would be able to continue. This was just a big surprise."

Neufeld has owned Sears in Steinbach for several years after a long career as an auto dealer.