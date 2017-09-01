School Offices Now Open

Category: Local News

2016 08 schoolOne of the school speed zones at Stonybrook Middle School in Steinbach.Steinbach RCMP are giving a heads up to motorists. Special Constable Dennis Redikop says school zone speed limits take effect Friday.

"It does start on September 1st even though school hasn't started yet and only starts next week. It's just a good reminder that it is enforceable from September 1 to June 30. In Steinbach, the reduced speed zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. It's a good habit to start adopting the speed limit now so by the time school starts and kids are roaming all over the school areas, drivers have already adjusted to the change."

Redikop says the fine for going over the speed limit by 20 kilometres an hour is $312 so it is worthwhile to pay attention to the designated 30 kilometre per hour speed zones around schools.

Grass Fire Continues To Spread Near Sarto

Grunthal Fire Department has been called back to a spreading grass fire one mile west and two and a half miles south of Sarto on road 31E, after already being called out to this location numerous…

Former Steinbach Resident Safe After Hurricane Harvey

A former Steinbach resident is safe after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas this past weekend. Mikayla Cantu now lives in Houston with her husband Tim and says they first heard about the impending storm on…
stuartburn fire truck

Immediate Burning Ban For RM Of Stuartburn

A burning ban has been put into place in the Rural Municipality of Stuartburn, effective immediately. Reeve Jim Swidersky says they have been mulling the decision since a small grass fire south of…

New Look AT SRSS

People passing by Steinbach Regional Secondary School will notice a bit of a different look to the property. Two portable classrooms that had been in front of the building for several years were…

Falk Says Cabinet Shuffle Reflects Flaws In Liberal Government

Provencher MP Ted Falk has weighed in on the cabinet shuffle announced Monday by Prime Minister Trudeau. He says the biggest move, by far, was the change in Indigenous Affairs where Trudeau created a…

Educator Says Now Is The Time To Get Back Into Routine

Don't wait for next Wednesday, do it now. Geri Harder-Robson has that advice regarding getting children back into a routine for the start of school next week. She is the Assistant Superintendent of…

Poutine Being Used To Draw Winnipeggers To The Southeast

CDEM Manitoba is trying to draw more people to the Southeast with a poutine trail initiative, which kicks off Thursday. Tourism development officer Sylvie Foidart says there is one restaurant in each…

Headway Helping Youth And Their Families

The final Taste Of Summer Charity BBQ in downtown Steinbach Wednesday raised $1,439.67 for Headway. Through the program, Brenda Brown works with agencies like RCMP, Probation Services, Child And…

Grunthal Fire Department Called Out Five Times Tuesday

The Grunthal Fire Department was hopping Tuesday afternoon and evening. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says they were called out five times between 3 pm and 10 pm. The first call was a fire alarm at…

Bicycle Stolen From SBC On Monday

Steinbach RCMP is looking for more information regarding a stolen bicycle. RCMP say on Monday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. a bicycle was stolen from the bike rack at Steinbach Bible College. They note…

Unexpected Allergic Reaction Catches Softball Player Off Guard

A local pharmacist says education is key when deciding whether or not to administer an EpiPen. An incident at Silver Eye Sports Summer Slow Pitch Playoffs this last weekend showed just how useful…

Vandals Target Vehicles Tuesday Night

RCMP report several vehicles were vandalized Tuesday night in Steinbach. The vandalism happened along Greenwood Street and Autumnwood Drive. At least one vehicle had its windows smashed out.…
2015 05 hsd

HSD Surpasses 8,000 Students

Over 8,000 students are currently registered to start the school year in the Hanover School Division. Superintendent Randy Dueck says they have been anticipating this growth and, according to birth…

Classes Already Underway At Red River College

Classes resumed this week at the Red River College campus in Steinbach. Mary-Ann Shukla, Regional Campus Manager, says two of their full-time programs got underway Monday including the Business…

New Health Pact Good News, But Too Soon To Know Impact: RHA

The Chief Executive Officer of Southern Health Sante Sud calls the health funding agreement reached between the provincial and federal governments good news, although she says it's too soon to know…

Man Caught At Emerson Border Pleads Guilty

A Minnesota resident has been given a jail sentence for attempting to smuggle pornography into Manitoba through the Port of Entry at Emerson. The Canada Border Services agency says 26-year-old Craig…

Hollywood Comes To Steinbach, Local Extras Excited To Take Part

Some local residents got a taste Monday of what it's like to be in a Hollywood movie. A movie crew spent the day in the old Safeway parking lot along Highway #12 in Steinbach, filming a scene for the…

Field Fire South Of Sarto

Firefighters from Grunthal and Kleefeld are battling a brush fire south of Sarto. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says a baler caught fire, which sparked a field fire and eventually a brush fire. As of…

Just Like The Good Old Days

The population of Tolstoi grew by hundreds this weekend as the community hosted a homecoming on Saturday. Wayne Arseny was part of the organizing committee. Arseny says Tolstoi used to be a vibrant…

Good To The Last Drop

The founder of Fruit Share Steinbach says this is their busiest time of the year. Rebecca Hiebert explains the organization harvests backyard produce that would otherwise go to waste and then shares…

