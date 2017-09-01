One of the school speed zones at Stonybrook Middle School in Steinbach.Steinbach RCMP are giving a heads up to motorists. Special Constable Dennis Redikop says school zone speed limits take effect Friday.

"It does start on September 1st even though school hasn't started yet and only starts next week. It's just a good reminder that it is enforceable from September 1 to June 30. In Steinbach, the reduced speed zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. It's a good habit to start adopting the speed limit now so by the time school starts and kids are roaming all over the school areas, drivers have already adjusted to the change."

Redikop says the fine for going over the speed limit by 20 kilometres an hour is $312 so it is worthwhile to pay attention to the designated 30 kilometre per hour speed zones around schools.