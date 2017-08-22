Roseau River Park Tourism Map Unveiled

Watersports enthusiasts gathered at the Roseau River Park Friday afternoon to see the unveiling of a new canoe-kayak-tubing interpretation map.

The map was created to make the river easier and safer for locals and tourists to navigate, said Wayne Arseny, Tourism Coordinator for the R.M. of Emerson-Franklin. He believes making the river more accessible will encourage more people to use it.

"We've got access points of where to put your canoe or kayak in, where to pull out, and where the rest stops are if your cargo shifts in a canoe when you hit a rock that you can pull over and basically realign your cargo in the canoe," he said.

The river has been marked every mile for 30 kilometres, so people know exactly where they are while on the water.

"All the mapping we've done is on big 4 by 6 signs... we also have it on the Internet, and it will be in paper format or on your phones so you can download," he added.

Arseny also wants to post the river conditions online, so people from out of town can access the information.

"We're still not finished, there's still a little bit of signage because the water is so low, but we're continuing with the enhancement of the product, and providing water levels so people will know, and they can check the website... and know what to expect," he said.

He added the mile-marker signs will also allow people to use the river in the winter time.

Emerson MLA Cliff Graydon grew up using the river, and commented on the historic importance it has to the area.

"There's a lot of history just in this area alone. This river has been, was the highway, for the development in Manitoba. It was a highway, if you take a look, all along the river there's a lot of French names. Those were French explorers that came through here," he said.

Graydon noted the map project is a great way to advertise the community park.

"I'm just thrilled to see this happen," he said.

The project cost a total of $14,000, involved a lot of donated time and labour, and took about 5 months. The online portion is still in the works.