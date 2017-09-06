Ron Falk And Rick Peters Remain As Chair And Vice Chair

No change has been seen after voting for this year's chair and vice chair in the Hanover School Division. Ron Falk will remain as chair and Rick Peters as vice chair.

Peters says he's excited to be able to take on this role again and continue to learn from Falk.

"What I've learned as vice chair is that it takes discipline to be able to run meetings, it takes discipline to be able to tend to some of the functions and some of the responsibilities that need to be taken care of."

Peters notes he's looking foward to the last year of his four year term before board elections happen next year.

This is Peters' first term as a trustee. Falk was first elected as a trustee in 1992 and has served as chair previously from 2002-2008.