Roadways Are Busier This Morning As School Starts Up

All 86 Hanover School Division buses are back out on the roadways today.

Robert Warkentin is the director of transportation and says the roadways will be busier once again as students and staff head back to school. Warkentin notes drivers are asked to follow the rules of the road to keep everyone safe.

"Once again, just like every other year, when the red lights are flashing that means stop, a pickup is going on. So, be aware, keep your eyes open. We just ask motorists to be very aware of what's going on. If there's a bus on the road, chances are kids are close by and if you see kids waiting at the side of the road, chances are a bus is coming shortly."

For those who chose to run the red flashing lights on the bus Warkentin notes there are 27 cameras currently installed on buses throughout the division and more will be installed during the school year.

"They're on while the red lights are flashing so we can video some of that stuff, so, motorists should be aware. If you follow the traffic laws and stop, you should be safe. The cameras do take very clear pictures. So, with that, if we get enough evidence we can present it to the RCMP and they can decide if they want to press charges."

Warkentin says if a driver is encountering and having to wait for the same bus every day, it may be best to leave five minutes earlier or leave a little later, as the buses run a fairly right schedule.

He adds urban routes in Steinbach and Niverville have had changes made and advises parents to check the school division website to confirm their child's bus number and pickup/dropoff times.

