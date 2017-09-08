Road Safety Play Park Opens At Steinbach Family Resource Centre

Steinbach city council has approved a resolution calling on the federal government to drop its plans to remove some tax benefits for small businesses. Councillor Susan Penner made the motion. "I'm…
Terms of the facility permit agreement between the Steinbach Arts Centre and the Hanover School Division have been amended. That according to chief creative officer Cindi Rempel-Patrick says the…
The Road Safety Play Park at the Steinbach Family Resource Centre opened with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday. Executive Director Vicki Olatundun says the dream started with a drawing…
No change has been seen after voting for this year's chair and vice chair in the Hanover School Division. Ron Falk will remain as chair and Rick Peters as vice chair. Peters says he's excited to be…
Steinbach RCMP are reporting three different incidents of indecent exposure in a span of two weeks in the community of Mitchell. On August 17th at approximately 3:15 pm, police were notified that a…
Several firefighters from La Broquerie helped rescue a dog late Tuesday evening. Fire Chief Al Nadeau says they got the call for a dog stuck in a culvert shortly before eleven o'clock. It happened…
Emerson-Franklin is the latest municipality in the southeast to issue a fire ban. The municipality has put out a public notice which states that due to this summer's dry conditions, a fire ban has…
All 86 Hanover School Division buses are back out on the roadways today. Robert Warkentin is the director of transportation and says the roadways will be busier once again as students and staff head…
Steinbach RCMP are looking for tips following the theft of tools last week. Police say a Stihl chainsaw and Husqvarna weed wacker were stolen from a shed on Road 20 North in the Rural Municipality of…
Steinbach city council approved a Conditional Use Permit and a Variance Tuesday evening to allow for the construction of a commercial/residential complex at 486 Main Street, next to First Choice…
Steinbach's mosaic mural is now hanging in its final resting place. The mural is one of 150 painted this year across Canada in recognition of our country's 150th birthday. It stands 12 feet by 8 feet…
Steinbach Fire Department was called to the back of 365 Main Street Tuesday afternoon in Steinbach after a semi truck caught an overhead line. Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer says they were called…
A high-dose flu vaccine for seniors has been announced for Manitoba and will be the first of its kind in Canada. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says this vaccine will better protect vulnerable…
***Updated Tuesday at 4:10 pm*** The Head Librarian at Jake Epp Library in Steinbach says as of mid-afternoon their software for checking books in and out is back up and running. And Carolyn Graham…
RCMP are trying to determine how a man from Winnipeg ended up dead along Highway 1 near Richer. Saturday morning around 2:50 am, Steinbach RCMP responded to a report of a man lying in the eastbound…