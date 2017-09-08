Road Safety Play Park Opens At Steinbach Family Resource Centre

The Road Safety Play Park at the Steinbach Family Resource Centre opened with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.

Executive Director Vicki Olatundun says the dream started with a drawing two years ago and after lots of hard work it's finally come to fruition.

"We look after families, children from zero to five, but all that work can be thrown away by a car accident," explains Olatundun. "With the situation in Manitoba being that the largest killer of children under the age of ten is a vehicle, we thought there was something we could do about it. We thought if we could have them play and incorporate road safety, it would be a safer province for all of us."

Olatundun says she wants every single kindergarten student to come to the Road Safety Play Park and help educate both the children and parents, in this way, she hopes to prevent losing another child to the dangers of the road.

She adds this dream would not have been possible without the communities generosity and support.