Road Closed Near Niverville

One mile of road southeast of Niverville will be closed to traffic for the next couple of days.



Wes Fehr is Manager of Works and Operations for the Rural Municipality of Hanover. He says Road 20 East, between Provincial Road 305 and Road 39 North has been closed since Tuesday morning due to bridge maintenance.

"The province does annual bridge inspections throughout the municipality," says Fehr. "And this one was deemed needing a complete bridge deck replacement."

Fehr notes that road does not see a lot of traffic. He says because it is only one mile from Highway 59 and because the next mile is a dirt road, it is used mostly by agricultural equipment.

Fehr says the province typically allows three days for the work. He expects the road will reopen late Thursday.