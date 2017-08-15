The Mayor for Ritchot says there could be some merit in moving away from their current ward system.

Chris Ewen says to the best of his knowledge, Ritchot has forever been using a ward system consisting of four wards. But, there is a chance it could rather switch to an at-large system.

Ewen says there are advantages to both. He notes the at-large system ensures councillors are working as a team, rather than each only representing a specific town or area of the municipality.

On the flip side, he says by using the ward system it guarantees there is representation from each section of the municipality.

Ewen says though Council will work together as a team on this, feelings are mixed.

"We all think each idea is a great opportunity but then we think maybe there's some negatives to that as well," says Ewen. "I think we're not sure what we want to do yet."

Nonetheless, the municipality is undertaking a review of its ward system. Ewen explains in order to have a true ward system, each ward needs the same number of people for voting purposes. He suggests the last review happened about 20 years ago and this review is needed for the 2018 election. According to Ewen, the ward bylaw must be updated six months prior to the October, 2018 vote. He notes the cost of the review is more than $3,000.

Ewen says the review is needed now because of growth in the municipality. Yet, he thinks there is equal growth throughout each ward.

"I think whatever the outcome is, it will be great for the municipality," says Ewen. "Hopefully we can hear something shortly because it would change a lot if it's an at-large or we keep it the same if it's four wards."