Ewen Victorious In Ritchot

Voters in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot have elected a new Mayor.

A by-election was held Wednesday and Chris Ewen took 742 votes (39%). Former Mayor Jackie Hunt finished second with 650 (34%). In third place was Gene Whitney who claimed 413 (22%). Marianne Curtis had 106 (6%).

Shane Pelletier is the new Councillor in Ward 1. Pelletier took 333 votes (47%), while Larry Niebel had 256 (36%), incumbent Ernie Dumaine had 71 (10%) and Phil McDonald had 50 (7%).

Ron Mamchuk has been elected Councillor in Ward 2. The incumbent took 224 votes (39%), while Jeff Egan had 190 (33%), Robert W. Doiron claimed 122 (21%) and Karen Jorgenson took 43 (7%).

In Ward 3, incumbent Councillor Jeannot Robert is in by acclamation.

Janine Boulanger has been elected Councillor in Ward 4. Boulanger received 142 votes (41%), followed by Elmer Hywarren with 127 (37%) and incumbent Corinne Webb who claimed 78 (22%).

These results are expected to become official Thursday afternoon.