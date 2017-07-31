Ritchot Council Hard At Work 1 Week After Being Sworn In

It has been a busy week for the newly formed council in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot.

Mayor Chris Ewen says since being sworn in last Monday council has been hard at work making up for three months without normal operations.

"We just got right to business, we wanted to go ahead with the St. Agathe fire hall so that is one of our big accomplishments for the week, we are pushing forward through that. It has been so busy, I think it has been six hours every day sitting in council so a lot has been going on, I am happy things are moving along."

Ewen says they are also moving forward with a number of public works projects that have been delayed, including some road reconstruction in Ile Des Chenes. He notes he has taken a step back from his business Capo Coffee Shops so that he can focus on the municipality.

"I am just the social media director and marketer for them. I have great staff that are taking care of it for me. I have the partners that have jumped in and they did the overall management in the business, I know there is some real work that needs to get done in the RM and I am willing to make that a full-time position."

Ewen says it was a very interesting feeling taking the mayors chair for the first time in a council meeting.

"It is quite a leadership role and I believe I am a leader but there are always those nerves that kick in when you start something new, but the team around me is great, we work so well together, I know it is going to be a fantastic thing for the municipality."

