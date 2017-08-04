Risk Of Wildfires Elevated

×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The Fire Program Manager for Manitoba says recent hot and dry conditions have elevated the wildfire danger levels in many areas of the province. But Gary Friesen says there are no restrictions on back country travel this August long weekend.

wildfire signFriesen says in areas where ATV use is authorized, stay on developed trails, stop frequently to check areas around the engine and exhaust for debris and carefully dispose of any debris found. Riders should carry a small shovel, axe and fire extinguisher at all times.

No open burning is allowed without a permit between April 1 and Nov. 15. For information on permits and restrictions, Manitobans can contact their local Sustainable Development office. Municipalities often implement their own restrictions, so individuals should also check with local municipal offices for further information.

Friesen says anyone planning a back country trip should only make campfires in designated fire pits. Campers heading into a remote area should tell someone else where they are going and when they expect to return and then check-in upon return or if plans change.

Meanwhile, the number of forest fires in the province this year is about half of normal. Friesen says that is mostly due to good soil moisture levels in spring and early summer.

To report a wildfire, contact local emergency services at 911 or the forest fire tip line at 1-800-782-0076.

×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

More Local News

46 Immigrants Become Canadians At Steinbach Ceremony

46 immigrants became Canadian citizens Thursday afternoon at a ceremony hosted by Eastman Immigrant Services. Program Director Richard Harder says typically people go to the Johnston Terminal at the…

70% Of Boating-Related Fatalities Involve Alcohol

Planning to get out to the lake this weekend? RCMP say nationally about 40% of boating-related fatalities are alcohol-related and that number soars to 70% in Manitoba. Sergeant Paul Manaigre says…

High Water Consumption In Grunthal

Residents of Grunthal are being asked to conserve water. The Rural Municipality of Hanover says due to the dry conditions and higher than average temperatures, the community of Grunthal is…
wildfire sign

Risk Of Wildfires Elevated

The Fire Program Manager for Manitoba says recent hot and dry conditions have elevated the wildfire danger levels in many areas of the province. But Gary Friesen says there are no restrictions on…

Steinbach Resubmitting Funding Request For Secondary Water Source

Steinbach city council has decided to reapply for infrastructure funding to construct a secondary water source and clean water facility on Park Road West. Deputy Mayor John Fehr says earlier this…

Traffic Delays Expected From Pioneer Days Parade

If you are driving around Steinbach Friday morning, you will want to take note that the 49th running of the Pioneer Days Parade will impact traffic. Dolly Doerksen with Steinbach Chamber of Commerce…

Friday Deadliest Day For Motorists On A Long Weekend

Friday is the deadliest day of a long weekend, according to Manitoba Public Insurance. Spokesperson Brian Smiley says, on average, two people are killed and more than 100 others are injured on…
RCMP Logo

Tools Stolen From House Under Construction

Steinbach RCMP need your help in solving a crime that happened last month in the Rural Municipality of Reynolds. Police say sometime between July 19th at 10:30 pm and July 20th at 10:30 am, tools…

First Community Market Brings Many To La Broquerie

There was a total of 27 vendors at the first Entrepreneurial Biz Camp and Community Market in La Broquerie. CDC projects officer Richard Turenne says there were 17 campers, which is a record high in…

New Health Centre Almost Complete

Five and a half years from the initial vision, Bethesda Primary Care Centre in Steinbach is all but ready to open. The Centre is located at 381 Stonebridge Crossing just off Loewen Boulevard near…

Grunthal Drop Zone Summer Programming In Full Swing

The Grunthal Drop Zone is making good use of their new recreation area. Drop Zone Director Steve Elias says the community of Grunthal has been a huge support over the last few years, which has…

Unemployment Rate In Steinbach Pretty Strong

The unemployment rate in Steinbach is looking strong. That according to Ben Dueck, the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce in Steinbach. Dueck says while Steinbach is in a good place for…

What Makes Some Manitobans Healthier Than Others?

A new medical study is looking into how behaviours and personal characteristics affect chronic disease risk. Director Peter Jones from the Richardson Centre for Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals…

Illegal Fire Pit Results In Close Call In Grunthal

A reminder that not all fire pits are approved within the Rural Municipality of Hanover. The reminder comes following an incident Tuesday in Grunthal. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says firefighters…

Alcohol Stolen In Ste. Genevieve Break-In

A break and enter was reported at the Ste. Genevieve General Store in Ste. Genevieve last week Friday at 2:46 a.m. Steinbach RCMP says three individuals arrived at the store in a white Ford F-150 and…

25% Of STARS Record Responses In July Were In The Southeast

25% or 24 of the record setting 95 calls STARS Air Ambulance attended in the month of July were in the Southeast. The previous call record was in July of last year when STARS attended 63 scenes.…

Fewer And Fewer Farms In Hanover

Statistics show the number of farms in the Rural Municipality of Hanover has been decreasing steadily over the past twenty years. Stats from the 1996 Census showed there were 640 farms in Hanover.…

Subdivision For Industrial Condominium Approved In Steinbach

Steinbach City Council approved a subdivision at their Tuesday council meeting for the development of an 8 unit industrial condominium at 131 Industrial Road. The proposed condominium is a 160 by 40…

The Month Of July Was Warmer And Drier Than Average

The month of July was both warmer and drier than average in southeastern Manitoba. That according to Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips. He says the Southeast was an average of…

Hot Weather And Lack Of Rain Increasing Risk Of Grass Fires

With hot weather and a lack of significant rain over the last few weeks here in southeastern Manitoba, grass fires are becoming more of a concern. The Grunthal Fire Department attended a grass fire…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

More Local News

The Show Will Go On

Sidewalk And Road Renewal Underway In Niverville

Hydro Rates Rise Today

Garbage Barrel Fire Gets Out Of Hand Near Marchand

Steinbach Teen Caught With Dangerous Weapon

Early Morning Power Outage In Steinbach

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Parts Of Southeast

Courtesy Car Malfunction Causes Early Morning Concern

Providence Hopes For New Men's Dorm By January 2019

Richer Man Faces Lengthy List Of Charges

Ritchot Council Hard At Work 1 Week After Being Sworn In

Prolonged PED Outbreak Wearing On Producers

Highway 75 Construction Near St. Jean Continues

43-Year-Old Female From Lac Du Bonnet Dead After Rollover

Global 4-H Summit "A Lot More Than I Ever Expected"

Local Reeve Taps Shoulder of Prime Minister Trudeau

With Hot Humid Weather Comes Higher Risk Of Heat Exhaustion

Mennonite Family Centre In Ukraine Sees Growth In Need

Phase One Of NHC Garden Expansion Complete And Open

Steinbach Committed To High Quality Drinking Water

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
125 Years of Ukrainians in Canada Travelling Exhibit at Gardenton Museum

18 July 2017 12:00 am - 19 August 2017 6:00 am

Ukrainian Museum and Village Society





Summer Arts Day Camp - SCORE! Sports Week

31 July 2017 9:00 am - 04 August 2017 4:00 pm

The Steinbach Cultural Arts Centre, Steinbach





Niverville Holiday Camp

31 July 2017 1:00 pm - 04 August 2017 4:30 pm

Hespeler Park, Niverville, Niverville





Pioneer Days

04 August 2017 9:00 am - 07 August 2017 6:00 pm

Mennonite Heritage Village, Steinbach





Login