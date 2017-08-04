Risk Of Wildfires Elevated

The Fire Program Manager for Manitoba says recent hot and dry conditions have elevated the wildfire danger levels in many areas of the province. But Gary Friesen says there are no restrictions on back country travel this August long weekend.

Friesen says in areas where ATV use is authorized, stay on developed trails, stop frequently to check areas around the engine and exhaust for debris and carefully dispose of any debris found. Riders should carry a small shovel, axe and fire extinguisher at all times.

No open burning is allowed without a permit between April 1 and Nov. 15. For information on permits and restrictions, Manitobans can contact their local Sustainable Development office. Municipalities often implement their own restrictions, so individuals should also check with local municipal offices for further information.

Friesen says anyone planning a back country trip should only make campfires in designated fire pits. Campers heading into a remote area should tell someone else where they are going and when they expect to return and then check-in upon return or if plans change.

Meanwhile, the number of forest fires in the province this year is about half of normal. Friesen says that is mostly due to good soil moisture levels in spring and early summer.

To report a wildfire, contact local emergency services at 911 or the forest fire tip line at 1-800-782-0076.