Richer To Build Permanent Rodeo Arena Thanks To A Grant

The Richer Community Club has received a $20,000 grant from Farm Credit Canada to develop a permanent rodeo arena. Pat Stolwyk, President of the Richer Roughstock Rodeo, says this is huge for the community. He adds says they were surprised to get the money.

"Actually quite shocked because there are a lot of communities that apply for this grant. For them to pick us out of the pile is heartwarming and shocking at the same time. So we're now hard at work getting blueprints to build our new rodeo arena."

Stolwyk says the change will enable them to eliminate about 100 hours of volunteer labour each year.

"It takes about ten people, five hours to set up and then about five hours of tear down. So you're looking at about 100 hours of work that will disappear next year which is a big stress on our volunteers. I'm not sure if Farm Credit Canada really knows that really means to us but it means a lot."

Stolwyk expects the rodeo association will contribute at least another $20,000 to complete the project. He outlines the work that will be done.

"We have to build the back pens, catch pens and strip chute area. We had the front part of the arena 75-80% done and this money, along with our profits from this year, will go to finishing that whole rodeo arena which, I'm not sure if everybody is aware of, from beginning to end, is about an $85,000 project."

He notes this and other improvements to the park in Richer have become a big source of pride for the community.

"Our park has grown so much and so many people use it already. This is just going to expand on that. There's a lot of pride in our community now, not that there wasn't before, but this seems to be the talk of the town for sure."