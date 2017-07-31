Richer Man Faces Lengthy List Of Charges

A man from Richer faces a lengthy list of charges following an incident Friday in Winnipeg.



At approximately 11:30 pm, police observed a vehicle driving erratically in the city's west end. The vehicle was stopped and two men were arrested. Officers recovered and seized a loaded sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, a machete and bear spray.



Twenty-eight-year-old Jonathan Lee Martens of Richer has been charged with:

- Possession of a Weapon (x3)

- Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

- Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

- Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition

- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

- Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon in Motor Vehicle

- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

- Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime

- Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (x2)

- Fail to Comply with Probation Order

- Drive without licence or with invalid licence (Highway Traffic Act)

- Drive without driver's liability insurance (Highway Traffic Act)

- Drive imprudently (Highway Traffic Act)

A 32-year-old from Winnipeg was also charged. The two were detained in custody.