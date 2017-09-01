Three large renewal projects will soon be underway in the Hanover School Division thanks to government funding. The Manitoba government announced $53.7-million of funding for 110 infrastructure renewal projects across the province.

Hanover superintendent Randy Dueck explains, "On the roof replacement we're replacing the Southwood School roof, almost the entire roof. Roughly speaking, we're looking at about $683,000 to do that replacement. In terms of the mechanical systems replacement, we're doing an air makeup unit at Green Valley School for $44,000. In terms of the access project, we're getting a new elevator at SRSS and roughly speaking, $893,000."

Dueck says, while the division has new facilities, they're also an older division with old facilities in need of maintenance and repairs.

"They just make sure that we continue to have excellent facilities and we're really proud of what we've got. We're really proud of how we take care of all our facilities, proud of our new facilities but proud of the shape of our old facilities are in."

He notes they're currently waiting for tenders to come back before awarding the projects and getting them underway.