Rebuilding Joachim Street From The Ground Up

RCMP at Oakbank say a missing teen has been safely located. Dakota Hunter was reported missing on Monday, July 31st. Police thank the public for their assistance in finding her.
Harvest could start next week here in southeastern Manitoba. Earl Bargen, the provincial Farm Production Advisor, says that's the word after checking fields and talking to farmers Monday in preparing…
The Fire Chief for the RM of Hanover says he is concerned about the very dry conditions in the municipality. Paul Wiebe made the comment after the Grunthal Fire Department was called out late Tuesday…
The largest solar panel project in Manitoba, to date, is being installed on a dairy farm near Otterburne. Justin Phillips is the president of Sycamore Energy and says they install solar panels to…
A sewer line replacement project on Chrysler Gate in Steinbach has been delayed. Phil Kalyta, the city's head engineer, explains why. Area outlined in red shows where sewer line work will be…
A person of interest is being sought by the Steinbach RCMP detachment and they're asking for the public assistance. If you have any information in regards to the above you are asked to contact the…
The Office of the Fire Commissioner has determined the cause of a fire near Lorette July 15th was accidental. An investigation determined a battery charger on a work bench failed and ignited gasoline…
RCMP say alcohol is suspected in a vehicle rollover this past weekend that left a father and infant child in hospital. It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday along Road 39 North in the RM of La…
RCMP are asking for tips regarding the theft of an all terrain vehicle in the RM of La Broquerie. An Arctic Cat Wildcat side-by-side was stolen from a residence sometime between July 28th and 31st.…
Pioneer Days saw thousands of people walk the Mennonite Heritage Village grounds this past weekend. Executive Director Barry Dyck says the first three days saw over 4,000 people come through the…
The Bylaw Enforcement Officer for the Rural Municipality of Hanover would like to remind homeowners that placing a basketball net on municipal property or right of way is not allowed. Brian Brunelle…
With the Canadian dollar climbing above 80 cents in recent days, it might get more Manitobans thinking about a trip to Grand Forks. At least, that is what a spokesperson for the Greater Grand Forks…
A 27-year-old female cyclist is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle traveling 100 km/hr on Highway 1. RCMP say the collision occured just before 11:30 a.m.…
Farm Credit Canada put on a barbecue in support of Southeast Helping Hands as part of their Drive Away Hunger Campaign this past Friday. Senior Account Manager with FCC Wayde Nerbas says during the…
Preserving history and reliving the past is the core of Pioneer Days and what volunteers say keeps them coming back year after year. Al Hamm who has volunteered as a Miller at the Mennonite Heritage…