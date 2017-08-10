×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Joachim Street in the Village of La Broquerie is currently under construction.

Public works supervisor Ron Kowalchuk says the road had a poor surface, was falling apart, and required drainage improvments.

"Right now we're cutting all the old material from the road and hauling it away. We're replacing it with geotextile, C-base and A-base. After that it will be curb and gutter and finally an asphalt top to finish."

Kowalchuk says the five houses on the street have been parking on neighbour's driveways or on Principale Street. He adds, weather permitting, they anticipate the work to be completed by the end of next week.

 

×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

More Local News

Today House Seeing An Increase In The Use Of Its Services

Today House in Steinbach has seen an increase in people using its services over the last few years. Coordinator Catherine Bergen says the main focus of Today House is getting those struggling with…

New Hwy #12 Intersection To Be Identical To The One At Clearsprings

The Director of Manitoba Infrastructure for the Eastern Region says the new intersection to be built on Highway #12, in front of Trucks Unlimited in Steinbach, will be identical to the one at…

Rebuilding Joachim Street From The Ground Up

Joachim Street in the Village of La Broquerie is currently under construction. Public works supervisor Ron Kowalchuk says the road had a poor surface, was falling apart, and required drainage…

"We Have An Increasingly Diverse Community"

Recent census numbers show the number of people speaking a variety of languages is increasing. Richard Harder, program director at Eastman Immigrant Services, says he didn't find any surprises when…

Steinbach Mennonite Church Making Fresh Start

The chair of Steinbach Mennonite Church says they are excited to have hired a new pastor and are in the process of making a fresh start. Karen Peters says Lee Hiebert started as pastor on August 1st.…
rcmp badge lnd thumb

Missing Girl Found

RCMP at Oakbank say a missing teen has been safely located. Dakota Hunter was reported missing on Monday, July 31st. Police thank the public for their assistance in finding her.

Harvest Could Begin Next Week In The Southeast

Harvest could start next week here in southeastern Manitoba. Earl Bargen, the provincial Farm Production Advisor, says that's the word after checking fields and talking to farmers Monday in preparing…

Brush Fire Raises Concerns About Dry Conditions

The Fire Chief for the RM of Hanover says he is concerned about the very dry conditions in the municipality. Paul Wiebe made the comment after the Grunthal Fire Department was called out late Tuesday…

Largest Solar Panel Project Going Up Near Otterburne

The largest solar panel project in Manitoba, to date, is being installed on a dairy farm near Otterburne. Justin Phillips is the president of Sycamore Energy and says they install solar panels to…
2017 08 chrysler gate sewer

Chrysler Gate Construction Delayed

A sewer line replacement project on Chrysler Gate in Steinbach has been delayed. Phil Kalyta, the city's head engineer, explains why. Area outlined in red shows where sewer line work will be…

RCMP Looking For Person Of Interest

A person of interest is being sought by the Steinbach RCMP detachment and they're asking for the public assistance. If you have any information in regards to the above you are asked to contact the…

Battery Charger Failure Causes Explosion

The Office of the Fire Commissioner has determined the cause of a fire near Lorette July 15th was accidental. An investigation determined a battery charger on a work bench failed and ignited gasoline…
rcmp52

Father And Child Injured In Rollover; Alcohol Suspected

RCMP say alcohol is suspected in a vehicle rollover this past weekend that left a father and infant child in hospital. It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday along Road 39 North in the RM of La…
rcmp badge

ATV Stolen In RM Of La Broquerie

RCMP are asking for tips regarding the theft of an all terrain vehicle in the RM of La Broquerie. An Arctic Cat Wildcat side-by-side was stolen from a residence sometime between July 28th and 31st.…

Pioneer Days Crowds Better Than Last Year

Pioneer Days saw thousands of people walk the Mennonite Heritage Village grounds this past weekend. Executive Director Barry Dyck says the first three days saw over 4,000 people come through the…

Streetball Not Encouraged

The Bylaw Enforcement Officer for the Rural Municipality of Hanover would like to remind homeowners that placing a basketball net on municipal property or right of way is not allowed. Brian Brunelle…
2017 08 grandforks

Stronger Dollar Could Spark Cross Border Travel

With the Canadian dollar climbing above 80 cents in recent days, it might get more Manitobans thinking about a trip to Grand Forks. At least, that is what a spokesperson for the Greater Grand Forks…

Cyclist Recovering After Being Struck At 100 km/hr

A 27-year-old female cyclist is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle traveling 100 km/hr on Highway 1. RCMP say the collision occured just before 11:30 a.m.…

Filling Our Stomachs To Help Fill Others

Farm Credit Canada put on a barbecue in support of Southeast Helping Hands as part of their Drive Away Hunger Campaign this past Friday. Senior Account Manager with FCC Wayde Nerbas says during the…

Reliving The Past at Pioneer Days

Preserving history and reliving the past is the core of Pioneer Days and what volunteers say keeps them coming back year after year. Al Hamm who has volunteered as a Miller at the Mennonite Heritage…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

More Local News

Celebrating 125 Years Of Ukrainians In Canada

Bike Stolen In Steinbach

Rising Interest Rates, Falling Credit Rating Compound Manitoba Debt Problem

A New Stop Sign Approved For Industrial Road And North Front Drive

Fernwood Place Residents Dealing With A/C Breakdown

Blumenort's Rower Finishes Fourth In Rowing Final

Many Stores Open Monday

146 Floats Participate In Pioneer Days Parade

70% Of Boating-Related Fatalities Involve Alcohol

46 Immigrants Become Canadians At Steinbach Ceremony

Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Last Seen On Balmoral Street

Risk Of Wildfires Elevated

High Water Consumption In Grunthal

Steinbach Resubmitting Funding Request For Secondary Water Source

Traffic Delays Expected From Pioneer Days Parade

Friday Deadliest Day For Motorists On A Long Weekend

Tools Stolen From House Under Construction

First Community Market Brings Many To La Broquerie

New Health Centre Almost Complete

Grunthal Drop Zone Summer Programming In Full Swing

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
125 Years of Ukrainians in Canada Travelling Exhibit at Gardenton Museum

18 July 2017 12:00 am - 19 August 2017 6:00 am

Ukrainian Museum and Village Society





Niverville Amazing Race Camp

08 August 2017 9:00 am - 11 August 2017 4:00 pm

Hespeler Park, Niverville, Niverville





Summer Arts Day Camp - Animal Planet

08 August 2017 9:00 am - 11 August 2017 4:00 pm

The Steinbach Cultural Arts Centre, Steinbach





Southern Health-Santé Sud, QuickCare Clinic and Community Health Services will be moving to the Bethesda Primary Care Centre

10 August 2017 9:00 am

Bethesda Primary Care Centre, Steinbach





Login