Rebuilding Joachim Street From The Ground Up

Joachim Street in the Village of La Broquerie is currently under construction.

Public works supervisor Ron Kowalchuk says the road had a poor surface, was falling apart, and required drainage improvments.

"Right now we're cutting all the old material from the road and hauling it away. We're replacing it with geotextile, C-base and A-base. After that it will be curb and gutter and finally an asphalt top to finish."

Kowalchuk says the five houses on the street have been parking on neighbour's driveways or on Principale Street. He adds, weather permitting, they anticipate the work to be completed by the end of next week.