RCMP are trying to connect a young child with her family in Steinbach.

Constable Forest Machek says the girl walked away from her home Monday morning and couldn't find her way back.

"This morning at about 8:15, we got a call that a six-year-old had wandered into the First Choice Convenience store in Steinbach. Her name is Neveh. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She goes to Woodlawn Elementary. She has a twin brother and a little brother at home. We think she lives somewhere in the Wilson Street area but she doesn't remember her home address."

The parents of Neveh are asked to contact the local RCMP detachment.

RCMP phoned us at 9:40 a.m. to say the parents called and are picking up their daughter.