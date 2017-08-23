RCMP Seeking Help Regarding Multiple Thefts

On August fourth Steinbach RCMP responded to a break and enter at a residence on road 33N on the R.M. of LaBroquerie. The Suspects entered the garage through the back door and took a white 2008 Yamaha TZ 250 dirt bike.

On August 18th a dark coloured crew cab truck entered a property on acres drive in Steinbach around 10 pm. Suspects hitched the truck up to an enclosed Black Patriot trailer that contained four snowmobiles. A 2004 blue Polaris Trail Touring, 2005 black Polaris Trail Touring, 2001 red Polaris 120 XC and a 2007 white Polaris 340 LX.

If you have any information regarding either of these thefts you're asked to contact Steinbach RCMP or CrimeStoppers.