RCMP Seek Information Regarding Vehicle Theft In St. Adolphe

St. Pierre RCMP are seeking information regarding a stolen vehicle in St. Adolphe.

RCMP says they received several complaints in the early hours of Wednesday, June 28th regarding two individuals checking vehicles in the area. Police note several items were stolen along with one vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding these incidents you are asked to contact St. Pierre Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7908 or Manitoba CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The video is surveillance footage taken on June 28th and was submitted to Steinbachonline via Facebook.