RCMP Report Vandalism And Mischief Over The Weekend

Steinbach RCMP report extensive vandalism was done early Saturday morning at the Gauthier Soils Gravel pits north of Richer, east of Provincial Road 302. A number of machines were heavily damaged by vandals and a backhoe was driven into the water. Anyone with information on this matter or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area is asked to call Steinbach RCMP or CrimeStoppers.



On a separate matter, Steinbach RCMP are again reminding people to lock their cars and remove valuables. They report culprits when through a number of vehicles over the weekend in Mitchell, La Broquerie and Steinbach, stealing change and other items of value. Some of the cars had eggs smashed on them. Anyone with information on who is responsible is asked to call the detachment.