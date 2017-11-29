RCMP Release Details About Fatal Collision Sunday

RCMP released more information Wednesday about a fatal collision Sunday evening near Richer. It happened around 7:15 p.m., about ten kilometres east of Richer. A westbound semi truck struck a westbound farm tractor that was carrying two occupants.

Police say a 51-year-old male from the RM of Reynolds and a 33-year-old female from the RM of Ste. Anne who were in the tractor were ejected onto the highway. The male died at the scene while the female is in Winnipeg hospital in stable condition with serious injuries.

Investigators say charges are pending against the driver of the semi, a 70-year-old male from Montreal. He was not injured.