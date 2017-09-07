RCMP Officer Not Charged In April Arrest

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba has determined an RCMP officer did not use excessive force while arresting a woman in April in Beausejour.



On April 30th, RCMP received a call about a woman who, after throwing items around a convenience store, had gone outside and was lying in the roadway. An officer responded and arrested the 64-year-old woman under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act.

While attempting to handcuff the woman, she pulled her arms away. The officer then attempted to take her to the ground to gain control and while doing so, felt a pop from her right elbow area.

The woman was examined by paramedics at the Beausejour RCMP detachment and then brought to Beausejour Health Centre where medical staff diagnosed a broken arm. The attending physician also admitted the woman for a mental health assessment.

A broken arm is considered a serious injury by IIU regulations and so the agency was mandated to investigate. As part of the investigation, two civilians were interviewed who witnessed the arrest. The injured woman was also interviewed but had no memory of how or when her arm was hurt.

In his report on the incident, IIU Civilian Director Zane Tessler notes the presence of independent civilian witnesses significantly aided him in reaching the conclusion of there being insufficient grounds to believe the officer used excessive force in arresting the woman.

