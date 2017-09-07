RCMP Officer Not Charged In April Arrest

HSD Launches Parent Portal

Stay Connected and Informed - Partners in Education...Create Your Account Today!

 

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba has determined an RCMP officer did not use excessive force while arresting a woman in April in Beausejour.

On April 30th, RCMP received a call about a woman who, after throwing items around a convenience store, had gone outside and was lying in the roadway. An officer responded and arrested the 64-year-old woman under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act.

RCMP LogoWhile attempting to handcuff the woman, she pulled her arms away. The officer then attempted to take her to the ground to gain control and while doing so, felt a pop from her right elbow area.

The woman was examined by paramedics at the Beausejour RCMP detachment and then brought to Beausejour Health Centre where medical staff diagnosed a broken arm. The attending physician also admitted the woman for a mental health assessment.

A broken arm is considered a serious injury by IIU regulations and so the agency was mandated to investigate. As part of the investigation, two civilians were interviewed who witnessed the arrest. The injured woman was also interviewed but had no memory of how or when her arm was hurt.

In his report on the incident, IIU Civilian Director Zane Tessler notes the presence of independent civilian witnesses significantly aided him in reaching the conclusion of there being insufficient grounds to believe the officer used excessive force in arresting the woman.

Read More:

Broken Arm During Arrest Leads To Investigation

HSD Launches Parent Portal

Stay Connected and Informed - Partners in Education...Create Your Account Today!

 

More Local News

Former Steinbach Resident Bracing For Hurricane Irma

A former Steinbach resident living in Miami, Florida says she's "getting out of town" before Hurricane Irma arrives. The dangerous category 5 storm is expected to hit Florida on Saturday and could…
RCMP Logo

RCMP Officer Not Charged In April Arrest

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba has determined an RCMP officer did not use excessive force while arresting a woman in April in Beausejour. On April 30th, RCMP received a call…

Steinbach Opposes Federal Tax Changes For Small Business

Steinbach city council has approved a resolution calling on the federal government to drop its plans to remove some tax benefits for small businesses. Councillor Susan Penner made the motion. "I'm…

Harv's Air Pilot Wins At Alberta Aerobatics Competition

A Harv's Air pilot has won first place in the primary category of the Rocky Mountain House Aerobatic Competition in Alberta. 21-year-old Jesse Mack says he was first inspired to be a pilot during the…
2017 04 wizard1

Facility Permit Fees Taken Out Of HSD/SAC Agreement

Terms of the facility permit agreement between the Steinbach Arts Centre and the Hanover School Division have been amended. That according to chief creative officer Cindi Rempel-Patrick says the…

Ron Falk And Rick Peters Remain As Chair And Vice Chair

No change has been seen after voting for this year's chair and vice chair in the Hanover School Division. Ron Falk will remain as chair and Rick Peters as vice chair. Peters says he's excited to be…

Man Wanted For Exposing Himself In Mitchell

Steinbach RCMP are reporting three different incidents of indecent exposure in a span of two weeks in the community of Mitchell. On August 17th at approximately 3:15 pm, police were notified that a…

Firefighters Rescue Dog From Culvert

Several firefighters from La Broquerie helped rescue a dog late Tuesday evening. Fire Chief Al Nadeau says they got the call for a dog stuck in a culvert shortly before eleven o'clock. It happened…

Emerson-Franklin Issues Fire Ban

Emerson-Franklin is the latest municipality in the southeast to issue a fire ban. The municipality has put out a public notice which states that due to this summer's dry conditions, a fire ban has…

Roadways Are Busier This Morning As School Starts Up

All 86 Hanover School Division buses are back out on the roadways today. Robert Warkentin is the director of transportation and says the roadways will be busier once again as students and staff head…

Thieves Steal Garden Tools

Steinbach RCMP are looking for tips following the theft of tools last week. Police say a Stihl chainsaw and Husqvarna weed wacker were stolen from a shed on Road 20 North in the Rural Municipality of…

Plan Approved For 486 Main Street

Steinbach city council approved a Conditional Use Permit and a Variance Tuesday evening to allow for the construction of a commercial/residential complex at 486 Main Street, next to First Choice…

Steinbach Mural Finds Permanent Home

Steinbach's mosaic mural is now hanging in its final resting place. The mural is one of 150 painted this year across Canada in recognition of our country's 150th birthday. It stands 12 feet by 8 feet…

Firefighters Respond To Downed Line Behind Chicken Chef

Steinbach Fire Department was called to the back of 365 Main Street Tuesday afternoon in Steinbach after a semi truck caught an overhead line. Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer says they were called…

High Dose Flu Vaccine Announced For Seniors

A high-dose flu vaccine for seniors has been announced for Manitoba and will be the first of its kind in Canada. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says this vaccine will better protect vulnerable…

Lightning Strike Destroys Internet At Library

***Updated Tuesday at 4:10 pm*** The Head Librarian at Jake Epp Library in Steinbach says as of mid-afternoon their software for checking books in and out is back up and running. And Carolyn Graham…

Dead Body Found Near Richer

RCMP are trying to determine how a man from Winnipeg ended up dead along Highway 1 near Richer. Saturday morning around 2:50 am, Steinbach RCMP responded to a report of a man lying in the eastbound…

DSFM Reporting Enrollment Up, Especially In Southeastern Manitoba

DFSM (Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine) the French school division in Manitoba, will have an increase in students this fall. Serge Bisson is the secretary-treasurer for the division. He says the…

Pavilion Officially Opened At MHV Fall On The Farm

The pavilion at Mennonite Heritage Village officially opened after a ribbon cutting ceremony during Fall on the Farm on Monday. Executive Director Barry Dyck says the vision for the pavilion started…

Harvest Is Giving The Local Economy A Huge Boost

Millions and millions of dollars worth of crops are being combined here in southeastern Manitoba these days as farmers reap the rewards of their hard work. A farm economist says all of us should take…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login