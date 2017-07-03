RCMP Looking For Youth Missing Since Friday

Lac du Bonnet RCMP are looking for a missing 17-year old youth from Pinawa.

RCMP say they received the call about the missing youth on Friday at 3 p.m. They note Fierrah Audy, also known as Blaze, left his home by himself at 1:30 p.m. on Friday and has not been seen since.

Police say they're concerned for his safety and wellbeing, and they add it's possible he has travelled to Alberta since his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lac du Bonnet RCMP detachment at 204-345-8685