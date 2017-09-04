RCMP Looking For Individual After Rollover Last Week

Welcome Back to School!

RCMP are looking for an individual after a rollover last week.

On Sunday last week, just before 10 p.m., there was a single vehicle rollover on Highway 302, approximately five kilometres south of Richer. Steinbach RCMP say when they arrived on scene the driver of the vehicle was nowhere to be found.

RCMP are looking for the individual who picked up the driver and dropped them off at a residence in La Broquerie.

If you have any information in regards to the above you are asked to contact the Steinbach RCMP Detachment at (204) 326-4452 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to Crimes (274637).

