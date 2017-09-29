RCMP Look To Prevent Vehicle Break-Ins In Niverville

The St. Pierre RCMP Detachment has distributed signs to Niverville residents to put in their vehicles in an effort to cut down on the number of vehicle break-ins.

The signs are meant to be placed on a dashboard declaring the vehicle has no valuables inside.

RCMP Media Relations Office Tara Seel says in working with the RCMP crime analyst, St. Pierre officers determined that many of the Break and Enter and Mischief to vehicle investigations that the detachment was dealing with involved vehicles that were left unlocked with valuables and garage door openers left inside.

Seel says officers worked on finding ways to combat these break-ins and the signs were suggested, however, she adds "this sign was distributed in error. This was not a final product and was not yet ready to go to the printer. The RCMP apologizes for the error and will continue to work with the community with the goal of preventing crime."