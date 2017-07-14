RCMP Asking For Help In Identifying Suspects In Two Shoplifting Incidents

Two cases of shoplifting have been reported in Steinbach.

The first occurred on Friday, June 16 when one male and one female suspect left The Real Canadian Superstore in Steinbach without paying for the items in their grocery cart. RCMP say the items were recovered by the store security, but they were unable to identify the two suspects.

The second shoplifting incident took place on Thursday, June 29 at 9:45 a.m. RCMP say two males dressed in all black entered Hildebrand Music on Main Street in Steinbach from the back door. They note one male asked the store owner questions while the other played with a guitar. RCMP say a third male, also dressed in black, then entered the store through the back door and proceeded to the front to speak with the store keeper. After a couple of minutes, all three males quickly left through the back door with two new guitars, which they did not pay for.

The Steinbach RCMP are looking for the public's assistance in identifying the people responsible for these incidents. If you have any information in regards to the above you are asked to contact the Steinbach RCMP Detachment at (204) 326-4452 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to Crimes (274637).

Guitars stolen from Hildebrand Music in Steinbach. (Photo credit: RCMP)