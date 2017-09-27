Rain Over The Past Week Has Left Many Combines Sitting Idle

With just over two inches of rain falling here in the southeast over the past week, fields have gone from being bone dry to having sitting water in some areas.

Lyle Peters of Henervic Farms near Randolph says last winter's freeze thaw cycles killed all their winter wheat but he notes this year they've planted almost the same amount.

"This year we seeded about the same number of acres of winter wheat, we had 1,100 last year and we have 900 in the ground this year. With the rain we've had now in the last 10 days it looks like the winter wheat is off to a really nice start."

Peters notes now with these wet conditions they'll have to move to some of their more sand based fields south of highway 52 but he says this has put a damper on the soybean harvest.

"The rains have made the ground go from realy dry to even having some puddles in places and will add challenges to the soybea harvest because we have to put the headers on the ground to try and get all of the beans and there's a chance that we might be pushing mud in spots."

Peters says along with along with soybeans, fall tillage may now have to be pushed back until fields dry up but he adds this should't affect corn harvest too much since it's harvested much higher off the ground. He adds corn harvest should begin in the next few weeks.

Peters notes they hope to get back out in the fields by this weekend.