Rain Over The Past Week Has Left Many Combines Sitting Idle

With just over two inches of rain falling here in the southeast over the past week, fields have gone from being bone dry to having sitting water in some areas.

Lyle Peters of Henervic Farms near Randolph says last winter's freeze thaw cycles killed all their winter wheat but he notes this year they've planted almost the same amount.

"This year we seeded about the same number of acres of winter wheat, we had 1,100 last year and we have 900 in the ground this year. With the rain we've had now in the last 10 days it looks like the winter wheat is off to a really nice start."

Peters notes now with these wet conditions they'll have to move to some of their more sand based fields south of highway 52 but he says this has put a damper on the soybean harvest.

"The rains have made the ground go from realy dry to even having some puddles in places and will add challenges to the soybea harvest because we have to put the headers on the ground to try and get all of the beans and there's a chance that we might be pushing mud in spots."

Peters says along with along with soybeans, fall tillage may now have to be pushed back until fields dry up but he adds this should't affect corn harvest too much since it's harvested much higher off the ground. He adds corn harvest should begin in the next few weeks. 

Peters notes they hope to get back out in the fields by this weekend. 

   

Section Of Ellice Closed Due To Sewer Line Repairs

The City of Steinbach is repairing three small sections of sewer line on Ellice Avenue starting this morning. After televising the lines last fall, a few weak areas were spotted in the line and are…

Falk Appointed Deputy Shadow Minister

Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk has been appointed a deputy shadow minister in the Official Opposition. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has named Falk the Deputy Shadow Minister of…
RCMP Logo

Fatal Crash Near Roseau River First Nation

A man from Saskatchewan was killed early this morning west of Roseau River First Nation. Emerson RCMP were dispatched to a vehicle and pedestrian collision shortly after midnight. It happened along…

MCC Executive Director To Step Down Friday

The executive director of Mennonite Central Committee Canada will retire from the position on Friday. Don Peters has served in the role for 16 years which makes him the longest serving executive…

Sports Drinks Not Meant For All Kids

A warning has gone out, suggesting not all children and adolescents should be consuming sports drinks or energy drinks. On Tuesday, the Canadian Paediatric Society released a position paper. Dr.…

Pumpkin Harvest Below Average This Year

As pumpkin harvest season comes to a close, local growers are reporting a below average year. Lorissa Penner from Penner Pumpkins Farm Store says their pumpkins are smaller than most years noting…

Tips Sought In Theft Of Gold And Silver Bars

Steinbach RCMP are asking for tips regarding a theft of gold and silver bars from a home in the RM of Reynolds. Police report they were called to a residence September 4th where a male reported a…

Health Minister Seeks Input On Mental Health, Addictions Treatment

Manitobans are being asked for their input in a survey on mental health, substance abuse and addiction challenges. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen explains what he is looking for from this survey.…

RM Of Morris Council Writes Letter To Prime Minister Regarding Tax Changes

The Rural Municipality of Morris has written a letter to the federal government requesting that it abandon the proposed changes to the small business corporate tax code, and come up with a new…

Speeding Driver Hits Parked Car

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision in Steinbach around 7:15 Monday evening. RCMP Constable Shane MacGillivray explains a car came around the corner on Jefferson Street with quite…

Car Stolen In Steinbach

Steinbach RCMP is seeking your help in finding a car that was stolen in Steinbach early yesterday morning. A 2009 Blue Chevy Malibu with Manitoba license plate GKX 751 was reported stolen at 8 am on…

Minor Hockey Numbers At Par Or Better In The Southeast

As we roll into fall, minor hockey is right around the corner and most teams are reporting good numbers so far. Sarah Crawford, the registrar for Steinbach Minor Hockey, says around 211 kids have…

Habitat Eyes Spring Start In Mitchell

The southeast chapter of Habitat For Humanity has named one of two families moving into their next build in Mitchell. Angele Bernardin is Family Selection Committee Chair. She says a side by side…

Trail Funding Announced For La Broquerie

The community of La Broquerie is receiving funding to enhance its network of trails. Five transportation projects were announced for Manitoba today as part of the province's Small Communities…

Fire Bans Lifted In Several Municipalities

The Rural Municipality of Hanover has lifted its fire ban. A ban had been in place since September first. After what was a very dry summer, a lot of rain fell in the southeast over the weekend. Here…
Almanac Suggests Cool Start To Autumn

Southern Manitoba will officially usher in Autumn on Friday at 3:02 pm. And, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the season will start cooler and drier than normal. Jack Burnett is Managing Editor…

Construction On Southeast Helping Hands Expansion Underway

Construction has started on the expansion of Southeast Helping Hands in Steinbach. Chair Hank Klassen says they moved into their facility in 2009 with 65 families and have outgrown their current…

Rollover Southeast Of Steinbach Sunday

There was a single-vehicle rollover Sunday evening southeast of Steinbach. It occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Provincial Road 303, two-and-a-half miles east of Highway #12. The La Broquerie fire…

Toews Says Self-Regulation Will Improve Paramedic Services

A man from Steinbach has begun the process of implementing self-regulation for Emergency Medical Technicians, or paramedics, in Manitoba. Reg Toews has been hired for the task by Health Minister…

