Raiders Day Takes Over A.D. Penner Park

Every Eastman Raiders football team gets to play a home game this Sunday as part of their annual Raiders Day.

Eastman Raiders President Sean Walsh says it is fitting to have Raiders Day this Sunday because they are celebrating 27 years of Raiders football on August 27th. He notes in previous years Raiders Day has taken place on both Saturday and Sunday, but this year it is trimmed down to one day because of the way they have organized their teams.

"In previous years we have spread our teams a little thinner, but this year we wanted to make our teams a little more competitive with the Winnipeg teams, they always have such large teams. We made our Atom team bigger, our crunchers, we have one bigger team, last year we only had 9 kids, this year we have 20."

Priscilla Walsh is the Secretary and Head of Fundraising for the Eastman Raiders. She say the first game of the day started at 9 a.m. and the last game will get underway at 4:30 p.m. She notes in addition to football, they have a large bouncy castle for the kids, a silent auction, and a visit from Bombers Alumni Rod Hill and Nick Miller. She adds they are also doing something new this year.

"Something that we are doing a little bit different this year is we really wanted to support our football family. A lot of the football moms have a side business, they sell Norwex and stuff like that so we actually set up vendor tables. We have about 15 vendor tables set up so people can come and browse."

Walsh notes Buzz and Boomer, the Bombers mascots are also in town to have some fun with the kids. She says Raiders Day is always a great time to come out and enjoy some local football.

