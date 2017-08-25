QuickCare Clinic Opens Today At Bethesda Primary Care Centre

The QuickCare Clinic and Community Health Services office will open at 9:00 a.m. Friday in the new Bethesda Primary Care Centre at 381 Stonebridge Crossing in Steinbach. They have spent the past two days moving from Clearspring Centre.

The Steinbach Family Medical Centre is closed Friday to make the move to the Primary Care Centre where it will re-open Monday.

Karen Ilchyna, Regional Director of Primary Health Care for Southern Health, says there will be no conflict with having both the QuickCare Clinic and the Family Medical's, Same Day Care Clinic, under one roof.

"We complement our services right now with physician-led services coming out of Steinbach Family Medical and the nurse-managed-led services coming from the QuickCare Clinic. We've been a valuable resource in supporting each other intentionally as we closed one door and opened up another so that we can work together collaboratively. I project that, in future, we will continue to work together closely in providing services there. There seem to be folks looking for care as often, and maybe more often, than appointments are available so we're just trying to meet the needs of the community."

Meanwhile, Ilchyna says Southern Health still has a long term lease for its space at Clearspring Centre.

"We're working on plans for the space at the Clearspring Mall, they are still in process and yet to be determined. We haven't finalized any details at this point."

She says they expect to announce that plan sometime next month.