Pumped For Canada 150

It is hard to miss the giant Canada 150 display in front of Urban Life in Steinbach.

The 150 display is just one of a number of celebrations going on in the Southeast today including events at the Mennonite Heritage Village and soccer park in Steinbach, as well as the festival in Vita.

Extra Big Canada Day Festivities Planned In Steinbach And Vita