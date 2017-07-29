Provincial Funding Kicks Off Drain Expansion In R.M. Of Morris

The Krohnsgart Drain in the R.M. of Morris is getting an upgrade.

Reeve Ralph Groening said the municipality is getting a chunk of $20 million in provincial funding to make the expansion happen.

Reeve Ralph Groening says this investment is an example of government's committment to improving provincial drainage infrastructure.

He added that this project has been a long time coming with the drain having been surveyed on four separate occasions.

"As R.M. of Morris Council we have sent resolutions in to the previous government, this government (and) we have lobbied...there's always been an understanding that it needed an upgrade."

Groening explained that the land acquisition process in underway and Council is eager to provide support to engineers and crews.

The project will begin at the Red River near St. Jean and move west to the R.M. of Morris border.