Providence Hopes For New Men's Dorm By January 2019

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

After a fire destroyed the men's dormitory at Providence University College in June, plans are in the works to have new dorms ready to go by January 2019.

Bergen Hall caught fire June 1st and was a total loss. President Dr. David Johnson says the goal is to have a new residence hall built by January 2019, but they will need interim housing for the next 18 months.

2017 07 prov rubbleCleanup underway at the old Bergen Hall"The next three semesters we will have temporary housing and we have got that all set. We still haven't heard from our insurance company as to a settlement yet so we are waiting for that to put together our plans for the future. We have engaged an architect and a design firm to help us in that endeavor."

Dr. Johnson says they hope to bring three plans for future men's housing to the board in November and move forward from there. He notes in the meantime they will use temporary housing.

"We have got three four-plexes that we have refurbished, new carpeting, all new paint, new furniture, new curtains, new lighting, so there will be students in there. That will house about 30 students per building and then we will bring in a temporary trailer for about another 30 students, so that should give us enough for this coming year."

Dr. Johnson says ample temporary housing is especially important this year as they are up 20% in applications compared to the same time last year. He notes Providence also plays host to a variety of athletic camps throughout the summer and they have been able to house the campers in one already refurbished four-plex.  

