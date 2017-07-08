Premier Pallister Remains Quiet On Future Of Home Care Services

Premier Brian Pallister remains tight-lipped about whether the provincial government is considering privatizing home care services in Manitoba.

Over the next few weeks, the province will be meeting with a variety of stakeholders specifically on the home care issue to examine ways of getting better results.

"I'm interested in getting better results for people, getting better health care services sooner and at a reasonable cost., which is a goal that we should all share," said Pallister. "We can't keep going the way the previous administration was going in respect to spending more and getting less for it."

A report commissioned by the former NDP government and written by consultant Reg Toews was released in January. That document indicated the province will need to come up with an additional $572 million over the next two decades to cover basic home care costs to take care of the aging baby boomer generation.

With significant growth in the province's seniors population expected, the report said that figure could increase to $874 million by 2037, which means the province would need to raise an additional $572 million over the next two decades to cover basic home care costs to take care of the aging baby boomer generation.

While he wouldn't comment specifically on whether the province is considering a plan to privatize home care, Pallister indicated a lot of home care is already privatized and was expanded under the former NDP government.

"The report authored by Reg Toews noted that family care and self-managed care were being underutilized and were being recommended that these options be improved upon," said Pallister.

Family care and self-managed care allows home care clients to purchase their own home care services from private agencies or individuals, and the province funds those costs. According to a 2016 report from the Auditor General, these services provide clients with greater choice and continuity of care and is less costly than regular government home care.

"Looking at those kinds of programs as valuable options is very important, and we look forward to the stakeholder meetings as we work to get better home care for Manitobans going forward."