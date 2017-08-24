Practice Fire Safety This Harvest

The Fire Chief for Hanover says with the very dry summer, the fire danger this harvest season is quite high. In fact, Paul Wiebe says the number of grass and brush fires this summer seems above normal. And Wiebe is stressing farmers be careful in the weeks ahead, noting with the dry conditions and large amount of machinery on the fields, Hanover departments will probably get at least a few calls to field fires.

"Having said that, our farmers are always great at maintaining their equipment and keeping it in great condition," notes Wiebe. "The farmers haven't really been an issue."

But he says there is still a concern moving forward. As a result, Wiebe is asking farmers to be vigilant. He says keep an eye on equipment and know that maintenance can do a lot to prevent overheated bearings, which should prevent machinery from catching on fire.

"Just keeping extinguishers handy, which the vast majority of them do," suggests Wiebe. "It's really quite basic but it certainly helps with addressing some of these issues."

He notes it is often difficult to pinpoint the cause of a fire on farm equipment, because the blaze will usually destroy the machinery, however, he says it is often the result of mechanical malfunctions.

Meanwhile, Wiebe reminds farmers they are not allowed to burn ditches, as that is property belonging either to the Crown or municipality. The burning of stubble or residue on fields is allowed in Hanover as there is currently not a burning ban in effect. However, he stresses certain conditions must be met before striking a match. That includes wind speeds of 32 km/h or less and the fire must be monitored to make sure it stays under control.

Though there have been a number of fire calls this year, Wiebe stresses they have not been maliciously set. He says most of them were controlled that got away.