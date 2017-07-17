Power Outage On Lumber Avenue Monday Morning Due To Fire

The power is out this morning for some residents in the vicinity of Lumber Avenue in Steinbach. Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse says that's the result of a pole fire. He adds they got the alarm at 4:43 a.m.

"We were called out for a hydro pole on fire on Lumber Avenue between Third and Fourth Streets. On scene here, we have the top of a hydro pole at a transformer that is actually Pole that burned early Monday.completely burned off. Hydro is on scene. They're working on effecting repairs. There will be a power outage on Lumber Avenue this morning. For those residents who are affected, please call Manitoba Hydro for any details."

Chausse says it is a significant repair and will take some time to complete.

He says the fire is believed to have started when moisture from the rain got into a cracked insulator. There were no injuries.