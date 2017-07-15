Potentially Fatal Medication Stolen From Parked Vehicle

Steinbach RCMP are searching for information regarding medication that was stolen from a parked vehicle.

RCMP says on Saturday, July 15th they were advised that 180 Hydromorphone pills and 90 Hydromorphone Contin were stolen. The Hyrdromorphone pills are described as small light mint green pills while the Hydromorphone Contin pills are described as navy coloured capsules.

Police say Hydromorphone controlled-release medications are a type of opioid analgesics otherwise known as narcotic pain relievers that are used to treat chronic, severe pain. They note Hydromorphone controlled-release works by gradually releasing the medication into the body to help control pain that requires continuous use of an opioid pain killer.

RCMP stress Hydromorphone is a strong pain reliever that can be fatal if it is taken by someone who has not been given a prescription for the medication.

If you have any information in regards to the theft you are asked to contact the Steinbach RCMP Detachment at (204) 320-8211.