Positive Start To Operation Red Nose

With the help of 42 volunteers, a spokesperson for Operation Red Nose says they were able to give 31 safe rides home during their first weekend of the season.

Mariette Kirouac says they were able to raise $700 from the donations clients gave for using the service. These funds will be going towards new sports and cultural equipment at Ecole St. Joachim.

(Photo credit: Mariette Kirouac)"It's a very good start, it's a very good start. I know it's not usually this high. It's promising to be a very busy season again, which is good. That means the people want it, they need it, and they contribute to it."

Kirouac notes they need more help on December 2 and 9 adding they have been given a heads up about some Christmas parties.

"We have some serious Christmas staff parties taking place and people are calling us, telling us, be ready we're going to be calling you and we're going to be contributing. We even had a team of four colleagues who decided to just come together after work and make a team. They said they are for sure coming back."

In 2015 the first weekend had 26 volunteers and 29 safe rides home; 2016 saw 26 volunteers give 34 safe rides home.

For a safe ride home for you and your vehicle, or to volunteer, phone 204-424-9555.